Used 1994 Suzuki Sidekick Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212123
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/24 mpg20/24 mpg22/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/348.0 mi.290.0/348.0 mi.244.2/266.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.11.1 gal.
Combined MPG212123
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm94 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5600 rpm95 hp @ 5600 rpm80 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.40.6 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.0 in.40.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.32.7 in.31.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.51.2 in.50.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity45 cu.ft.45 cu.ft.33 cu.ft.
Length158.7 in.158.7 in.142.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2571 lbs.2806 lbs.2436 lbs.
Gross weight3420 lbs.3530 lbs.3197 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.7.9 in.7.9 in.
Height65.7 in.66.5 in.65.1 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.97.6 in.86.6 in.
Width64.4 in.64.4 in.64.2 in.
