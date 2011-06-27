Used 1990 Suzuki Sidekick Consumer Reviews
16 Years Later Still No Problems
Sixteen years after purchasing my 1990 Suzuki Sidekick, we have never had a problem with this car. It has no rust. It's still in mint shape. It starts every time. We have had no break downs. Honestly, every car should be like this.
fun, quality, economy
why buy a diesel for fuel economy, its noisy, shakey and no one knows how to fix it. why buy hybrid cars for fuel economy, they are expensive and not yet perfected. This SUV is made in Japan. Not Korea and not USA. In fact, it is being sold by an american car maker as GEO Tracker. Why? because they can't make anything this perfect. Fun to drive, quality built and so economical.
my Barbi Mobile is very useful
great car for single girl or young couple. Mechanicaly sound, utilitarian.
Fun... but,
I have had this car for four years. I have killed this car, even though I take care of it like it was new. I used to go "mudding" with it constantly, since I didnt have an ATV. I have gone through 2 axles, 3 sets of tires, numerous shocks, struts and other little pieces of equipment that would brake from excessive abuse off-roading with the 4 wheel drive and the top off. It was a fun little car, and would be a cheap pickup for anyone that likes to go off-roading and try to kill themselves. All in all I have no quirks with the car other than I would have liked a little more power and a roll cage. Ha ha !!
