Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi Sedan Consumer Reviews
What will I do in 10 yrs?!!!
I just bought a slightly used Kizashi SLS, with 21,000 miles. I traded in a 2009 Suzuki SX-4, which I had outgrown. I test drove the 2013, and can't really tell a difference from the older models. The car is amazing, and has every bell and whistle you could possibly want. I needed AWD vehicle, and can't afford a Audi, and didn't want a crossover. I did look at Subaru, and looked at a few crossovers, but this was by far the best car for the $. I actually look forward to my drive home! Open the sunroof, crank up the Rockford Fosgate sound system, and watch the time melt away!!! My biggest dilemma is now, how am I going to get a new Suzuki in 10 years when this finally outlives it usefulness.
Extremely Safe and fun to drive
We bought this car for our very responsible 17 year old son. It looks great, got good gas mileage and was fun to drive. As boys do, he got in a crash, a head on collison. The car was totalled, and so was the other TRUCK. My son walked out of that car with only minor burns where the air bag hit his arms. Heard the safety ratings were good but didn't realize just how good! Thank you for building such a safe car Suzuki.
after one year...
and 15K miles, not a single regret. The car has been completely problem free and remains a joy to drive. If you're looking for a fun-to-drive, economical, comfortable car, then the Kizashi is tailor-made for you. Many people want to compare the Kizashi to the Civic/Mazda3, but Suzuki has in reality created a bargain alternative to the Acura TSX or even Audi A4. Best seats, handling, and build quality of any car I've ever owned. Why Suzuki isn't selling more of these is a complete mystery to me. If folks would give a test drive, I think they'd be shocked at what they can get for their money.
Rock Solid Decision To Buy A Kizashi
Love at first sight at last winter's Greater Phoenix Auto Show. We had a long courtship. Yesterday, we tied the knot. For months I dated a VW CC, Hyundai Genesis, Nissan Maxima, and this little terror named Kizashi. My friends said, "Don't pick her. She's weird, has a funny name, no one's heard of her, you surely can't get your golf bag in her trunk." But every time I took her out (and I test drove her 4 times), she was awesome. Now, she's mine. Comfort? A. Technology A. Driving sensation? A. I could have married a slightly faster or prettier one, but I'm not much for gold-diggers. I like value. We are gonna go the distance. And the golf bag fits just fine.
A Quality Ride at a Quality Price
The Kizashi is a nice balance of sport and practicality. It has an intuitive and fast brake system, nice sturdy construction, push to start, and sleek look in/out. The acceleration could be more powerful. I live in a city full of hills and sometimes the car just doesn't fly through them, but the ride is solid. Low interior noise, comfortable seating both in front and back, and good gas mileage. Ipod dock is a little poor and would of preferred an aux jack for easy mp3 access. I love the dash and beautiful red back lighting on the stereo. This car doesn't read high end luxury, but its a strong contender to beat Honda Accord and VW Passat.
