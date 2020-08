Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi for Sale Near Me

Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama

Now Delivering in Central Alabama! Fully Online Digital Buying Experience Available! SE with 2.4L, Tan Cloth, 17'' Alloys, and New Brakes! Driver's Way selective AS IS vehicle! Here at Driver's Way, we choose the best of our trade-ins like this white 2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE that is available to customers on a budget. Features: 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 180 hp, 17 Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, and Memory seat. These AS IS vehicles do not come up for grabs very often, so you better act fast and make this Kizashi yours today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS2RE9A33A6101270

Stock: D53509A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020