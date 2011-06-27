  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Kizashi
  4. Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2010 Suzuki Kizashi Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive European-like interior, great value, inspired handling, strong engine, responsive CVT, available all-wheel drive.
  • Less rear legroom than rivals, limited dealer network, no V6 engine (for now), radio's giant display font.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
Suzuki Kizashi for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price Estimate
$2,367 - $3,769
Used Kizashi for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is a whole new ballgame for the brand and an impressive, potential class-leading entry in the ultra-competitive midsize sedan segment.

Vehicle overview

Forget everything you know about Suzuki. Actually, that shouldn't be that hard, since aside from the old Sidekick, most folks barely know the brand even exists. "Suzuki? Don't they make motorcycles?" Well, yes they do, but Suzuki also makes cars -- it's just that it wasn't making cars really worth noticing...until now. The all-new 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is radically different (and better) than anything Suzuki has produced in the past: a midsize sedan that is a serious competitor in a very competitive segment.

The Kizashi is a bit smaller in size compared to family sedans like the Honda Accord or Nissan Altima but bigger than smaller sedans like a Civic or a Volkswagen Jetta. Actually, the Jetta is a good reference point, because cover up the Kizashi's badges and you'd think it's from a European automaker based on its appearance, quality and driving demeanor. The interior is superb and a revelation for a brand that's never had a truly desirable small or midsize car. The Kizashi's materials, construction and overall design could easily be confused for a VW's, while its ride and handling are also notably European in flavor. Everything about the Kizashi makes it seem a bit more upscale than its Japanese competition, yet it costs the same or less.

Initially, the Kizashi will only come with a 185-horsepower four-cylinder engine attached to either a manual transmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). All-wheel drive is also optional. This powertrain should be enough for most consumers, as the Kizashi is punchy around town and is still quicker than other four-cylinder-powered sedans. Certainly, some people might still desire a V6, and Suzuki says one should arrive in the next year or two.

As impressive as it is, the Kizashi does have a few downsides working against it. First, Suzuki doesn't exactly have an extensive dealer network, making a test-drive and service potentially difficult. On a functional level, the Kizashi's slightly smaller backseat could also be a turnoff for people used to the latest supersized sedans like the Accord and Mazda 6. Then there's the name, which is bound to elicit plenty of emphatic "You drive what" from friends and family.

Get beyond that, though, and you have a car that rewrites the book on Suzuki and possibly the midsize sedan segment. It could be considered an alternative to VW's Jetta and Passat, as well as sportier family sedans like the Ford Fusion and Nissan Altima. It's also one of the few cars in this segment to offer all-wheel drive. Overall, we give it a hearty recommendation, and should you be in the market for a sporty four-cylinder midsize sedan, the 2010 Suzuki Kizashi should be at the top of your list.

2010 Suzuki Kizashi models

The 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is a midsize sedan available in S, SE, GTS and SLS trim levels. The Kizashi S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a nine-speaker stereo with CD player, USB port/iPod interface and satellite radio. When equipped with the CVT, the S gains cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an eight-way power driver seat with memory settings. The GTS adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, steering wheel shift paddles (CVT), a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo and Bluetooth phone connectivity/audio streaming. The top-shelf Kizashi SLS adds automatic headlamps, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power passenger seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All trims can be equipped with all-wheel drive, which also adds heated mirrors.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is an all-new midsize sedan.

Performance & mpg

Every Suzuki Kizashi is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 185 hp and 170 pound-feet of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard on all trims, with all-wheel drive optional. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, GTS and SLS with front-wheel drive, while a CVT is optional on those trims and standard on the SE and all-wheel-drive models.

In performance testing, a Kizashi SLS with the six-speed manual and front-wheel drive went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds -- slightly above-average performance for a four-cylinder midsize sedan. With the CVT, that drops to a class-average 9.1 seconds. Suzuki's estimated fuel economy is 21 mpg city/31 mpg highway on the S model (regardless of powertrain), while the other trims achieve 20/29 with the six-speed manual, 23/30 with front-wheel drive and CVT, and 22/29 with all-wheel drive and CVT.

Safety

Every 2010 Suzuki Kizashi comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Kizashi GTS with its 18-inch wheels came to a stop in an excellent 114 feet. In government crash tests, the Kizashi scored a perfect 5 stars for front and side protection.

Driving

The 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is going for those buyers who want an exciting driving experience from their family sedan. There's plenty of grip, the chassis is well balanced and the steering is well-weighted if a tad numb. Ride quality is on the firm side, but drivers used to European cars or sportier Japanese entries should find it suitably comfortable. Wind and road noise are kept in check thanks to a generous amount of sound-deadening materials.

The four-cylinder provides suitable power for this sort of car, offering responsive low-end power. The standard six-speed manual isn't the most precise gearbox on the planet, but the CVT is actually quite good. It dips into the engine's torque without the delay and loud droning typical of such transmissions. Paddle shifters on the GTS and SLS simulate gears for sportier driving or when the driver desires full control of the transmission.

Read our Suzuki Kizashi Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Past Suzukis have not been known for quality interiors, but the Kizashi completely reverses that trend. Materials are top-notch, everything is well assembled and even the general dash design is reminiscent of those in upscale vehicles like the VW Passat. Actually, many of the Kizashi's controls are easier to use than the VW's, though its radio's display utilizes an overly large font that cuts off satellite radio and iPod interface song information (apparently, we're listening to "In My P" by "Coldpla").

Interior comfort is also quite good. Headroom is ample all around and the front seats offer excellent support. The backseat doesn't quite offer the same amount of legroom as its bigger competitors in the midsize segment, however. The trunk is also a bit smaller than the norm, with 13.3 cubic feet of capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Suzuki Kizashi.

5(87%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
44 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What will I do in 10 yrs?!!!
robmerz,06/22/2013
SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
I just bought a slightly used Kizashi SLS, with 21,000 miles. I traded in a 2009 Suzuki SX-4, which I had outgrown. I test drove the 2013, and can't really tell a difference from the older models. The car is amazing, and has every bell and whistle you could possibly want. I needed AWD vehicle, and can't afford a Audi, and didn't want a crossover. I did look at Subaru, and looked at a few crossovers, but this was by far the best car for the $. I actually look forward to my drive home! Open the sunroof, crank up the Rockford Fosgate sound system, and watch the time melt away!!! My biggest dilemma is now, how am I going to get a new Suzuki in 10 years when this finally outlives it usefulness.
Extremely Safe and fun to drive
jbl4445,08/14/2012
We bought this car for our very responsible 17 year old son. It looks great, got good gas mileage and was fun to drive. As boys do, he got in a crash, a head on collison. The car was totalled, and so was the other TRUCK. My son walked out of that car with only minor burns where the air bag hit his arms. Heard the safety ratings were good but didn't realize just how good! Thank you for building such a safe car Suzuki.
after one year...
mtaylor3,03/09/2011
and 15K miles, not a single regret. The car has been completely problem free and remains a joy to drive. If you're looking for a fun-to-drive, economical, comfortable car, then the Kizashi is tailor-made for you. Many people want to compare the Kizashi to the Civic/Mazda3, but Suzuki has in reality created a bargain alternative to the Acura TSX or even Audi A4. Best seats, handling, and build quality of any car I've ever owned. Why Suzuki isn't selling more of these is a complete mystery to me. If folks would give a test drive, I think they'd be shocked at what they can get for their money.
Rock Solid Decision To Buy A Kizashi
Smokey,05/17/2010
Love at first sight at last winter's Greater Phoenix Auto Show. We had a long courtship. Yesterday, we tied the knot. For months I dated a VW CC, Hyundai Genesis, Nissan Maxima, and this little terror named Kizashi. My friends said, "Don't pick her. She's weird, has a funny name, no one's heard of her, you surely can't get your golf bag in her trunk." But every time I took her out (and I test drove her 4 times), she was awesome. Now, she's mine. Comfort? A. Technology A. Driving sensation? A. I could have married a slightly faster or prettier one, but I'm not much for gold-diggers. I like value. We are gonna go the distance. And the golf bag fits just fine.
See all 44 reviews of the 2010 Suzuki Kizashi
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
185 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Suzuki Kizashi
More About This Model

To date, Suzuki's effort in the midsize sedan segment has been roughly as resolute and effective as the Belgian war machine 70 years ago. Oh, they technically put up a fight, but it was all over so quickly, nobody really noticed. Does the name Suzuki Verona ring a bell? Didn't think so. This time around, however, Suzuki is bringing heavy artillery and a sophisticated battle plan. No more rebadged Daewoos or half-hearted efforts. The 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is the real deal, a family sedan unlike anything the brand has ever produced, and one that could easily be mistaken for something from Europe.

Indeed, to say that the Kizashi was influenced by Volkswagen would be an understatement. The front looks like a Jetta and the dashboard design looks inspired by the Passat. However, the Kizashi isn't just a visual homage to VW — Suzuki has gone to meticulous lengths to ensure that it feels like one, too. The interior materials are first rate, with soft surfaces and pleasant textures. There is a certain solidity to the body structure and ride that is far more German than Japanese. Handling is perhaps the main area where the Kizashi departs from VW — it's substantially better. On our skid pad and slalom, the Suzuki with the funny name achieved better numbers than the VW CC.

It's one thing to set your sights on Volkswagen, but unlike the Belgians, it's not the Germans Suzuki really has to worry about. The heavy hitters in the family sedan segment are the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry. Will the 2010 Suzuki Kizashi realistically stand a chance at putting a dent in their armor? Doubtful, given Suzuki's limited dealer network. But thanks to its Teutonic flair and Japanese price point, the Kizashi is at least prepared for a fight. If only King Leopold had been so bold.

Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi Overview

The Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi is offered in the following submodels: Kizashi Sedan. Available styles include SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SLS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GTS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Suzuki Kizashis are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Suzuki Kizashi for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi.

Can't find a used 2010 Suzuki Kizashis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Suzuki Kizashi for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,264.

Find a used Suzuki for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,593.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki Kizashi for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,268.

Find a used certified pre-owned Suzuki for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,206.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Suzuki Kizashi?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Suzuki lease specials
Check out Suzuki Kizashi lease specials

Related Used 2010 Suzuki Kizashi info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles