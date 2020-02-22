Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
- High-quality interior
- generous standard features list
- inspired handling
- responsive transmissions
- excellent brakes
- available all-wheel drive
- great value.
Sponsored cars related to the Kizashi
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- wheels & tires
- warranty
- dashboard
- acceleration
- oil
- lights
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is primarily my wife's daily driver, and we thoroughly love it. We bought it with low miles and have put about 100,000 miles on it in the past five years. It's been 100% reliable. Other than routine maintenance (oil changes, air filters, and brakes once), we've only had a single issue... and that turned out to be our fault. The front differential started dripping some fluid and we couldn't sort it out. The dealer changed the seals under warranty, and it kept leaking. It turned out the front passenger wheel had been significantly bent in a pot hole and was shaking the front differential so hard that it was leaking. We replaced the bent wheel, and the leak was gone. So, I blame us for that, not the car. The interior is luxurious (nicer than my dad's BMW or my Mercedes), and everyone that rides in it comments on the quality of the leather (contrast stitching) and the comfort of the front seats. It is superb for long trips; we never experience back fatigue. The chassis of the car is overbuilt too. It has truly superb handling that could easily support a couple hundred more horsepower. The chassis reminds me of the sports cars I've owned... taut and grippy. That being said, we've never felt that the stock 185hp was too little. The Kizashi came with more standard horsepower than all the base model sedans in the segment. A turbo or V6 option would have been a nice upgrade, but the 2.4 is a very decent little engine. Acceleration is a little deceptive since the smooth CVT makes it feel slower than it actually is. The CVT isn't my favorite (I prefer manuals), but my wife genuinely likes it. The 2013 had a slight CVT redesign versus the 2010-2012 models; it's never given us any issues, and we're pushing 130k miles on it. I have changed the fluid and 2 filters in it once at 100k (and I suggest others do the same at 100k or whenever the fluid color starts changing). It'll whine a little when you drive up a mountain for a few hours in 90F degree heat, but it's been entirely reliable just like virtually everything else on the car. The only thing that's "failed" was the poorly-designed USB outlet. It can literally be pushed into the dashboard if you plug something in too hard. I modified the replacement USB outlet's retention tabs with a touch of epoxy, and the problem is fixed. Oh, I did read about a lot of Kizashi owners needing to replace their headlight bulbs frequently. So, rather than face that possibility, I just bought an HID kit and installed it (so no problems there, and the lights are bright and beautiful). The Edmunds review bullets indicate mediocre fuel mileage, but I would disagree. In 2010 when the car was released, this was the second most fuel efficient AWD vehicle in America (second only to the smaller Suzuki SX4). It's no Prius, but for a solidly-built AWD sedan, it's very decent (easily over 30mpg on the highway). Don't forget that this only requires regular fuel too; a lot of the competitors require premium fuel to reach their mileage ratings. We're saving plenty of money on gas versus the Honda CRV this replaced (despite the CRV being a lighter vehicle). If I can find a low mileage one, I will absolutely buy another when the time comes to replace this one. Yes, the dealer options stink since Suzuki is gone from the US, but I'm not a huge fan of dealers anyway. I'd rather let a skilled independent work on my cars. Or better yet, get a supremely reliable car like the Kizashi and no one needs to work on it. This is an attractive luxury sedan with solid performance, excellent reliability, and high safety ratings. It's hard to think of any real complaints on it. I will say that based on the car's terrific performance in snow, the AWD may have been an unnecessary option... the FWD version of the car is probably what I would buy next time (just to save weight and fuel). Snow has never been an issue, and my wife frequently forgets to turn the AWD option on during inclement weather anyway. My wife hates it when we rent cars now, because all the new 2020 Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Chevy and Toyota rental sedans are dull and uncomfortable compared to her beloved "Kizzy." Highly recommended. I hope Suzuki figures out how to return to America one day... and makes more cars like this.
Features & Specs
|Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan AWD
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Sport GTS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD
2.4L 4cyl CVT
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 5
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Gas
|180 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Suzuki Kizashi a good car?
Is the Suzuki Kizashi reliable?
Is the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Suzuki Kizashi?
The least-expensive 2013 Suzuki Kizashi is the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,999.
Other versions include:
- Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $28,999
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,749
- SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,249
- Sport GTS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,199
- Sport GTS Leather 4dr Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $25,799
- 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $19,999
What are the different models of Suzuki Kizashi?
More about the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi
Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi Overview
The Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi is offered in the following submodels: Kizashi Sedan. Available styles include Sport SLS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport GTS Navi Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), Sport GTS Leather 4dr Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl CVT), and 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 Kizashi 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 Kizashi.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2013 Kizashi featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2013 Suzuki Kizashi?
Which 2013 Suzuki Kizashis are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Suzuki Kizashi for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2013 Suzuki Kizashi.
Can't find a new 2013 Suzuki Kizashis you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Suzuki Kizashi for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,878.
Find a new Suzuki for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,583.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2013 Suzuki Kizashi?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Suzuki lease specials
Related Used 2013 Suzuki Kizashi info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News