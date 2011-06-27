Used 2013 Suzuki Grand Vitara Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202021
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
on demand 4WDyesnono
automatic locking hubsyesnono
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesnono
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnono
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
full time 4WDnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/23 mpg19/23 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/400.2 mi.330.6/400.2 mi.330.6/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG202021
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm162 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.4 l2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6000 rpm166 hp @ 6000 rpm166 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
7 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesnono
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consolenoyesyes
simulated alloy steering wheelnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Floor Matsyesyesyes
First Aid Kit & Cargo Matyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Front head room38.3 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Front shoulder room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
leatheryesnono
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.0 in.44.0 in.44.0 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Pearl White Paintyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Front track60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.3 cu.ft.70.8 cu.ft.70.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3610 lbs.3610 lbs.3490 lbs.
Gross weight4630 lbs.4630 lbs.4630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.6 cu.ft.28.4 cu.ft.28.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach29.0 degrees29.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1020 lbs.1020 lbs.1140 lbs.
Angle of departure27.0 degrees27.0 degrees26.0 degrees
Length177.2 in.169.3 in.169.3 in.
Ground clearance7.9 in.7.9 in.7.4 in.
Height66.7 in.66.7 in.66.3 in.
Wheel base103.9 in.103.9 in.103.9 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Exterior Colors
  • Phoenix Red Metallic
  • Bison Brown Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Gaia Bronze Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Gaia Bronze Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Phoenix Red Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Gaia Bronze Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Pearl White
  • Phoenix Red Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Beige, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
P225/60R18 tiresyesnono
outside rear mounted spare tireyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesnono
18 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
16 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P225/70R16 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,949
Starting MSRP
$23,799
Starting MSRP
$22,349
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
