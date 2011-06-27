Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza Sedan Consumer Reviews

julie , 01/14/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I got my 2007 Suzuki Forenza at Carmax in the summer of 2008. It had 5,000 miles on it. At first, it was a reliable car. When I hit 40,000 miles that's when the trouble started. The transmission started slipping. The transmission sensor went out and I had it worked on. They didn't fix the problem. There's no Suzuki dealership nearby me so Ford took over their issues. They have attempted to fix the transmission censor twice. It still slips. There's a useless "hold" button that I think may be part of the cause of this. The paint peeled off the door handles. (I've been lucky enough to not have a door handle break). The paint peeled off the bumper so badly that I took it to the car wash and blasted the paint completely off the entire bumper. It looks better black than peeling paint. Wheels warped. Windshield wipers decide when they want to work now and when they don't. At 72,000 miles I had to have the motor replaced. The head was cracked. I'm convinced that the dealership did NOT replace the motor (as they claimed). The head is cracked again and now they say the car is "too old" to replace the motor they said they just put in the car 2 years ago. If this were a "new" motor, then why won't they stand behind it? I have to drive this car like I am driving a stick shift, even though it's an automatic transmission. It acts like its in neutral when I put it in drive. I have to start out in 2nd gear. Always. This car did not get that hot for the head to crack. The only way I even knew that it was overheating was when my boyfriend noticed that the temperature needle was on H. It only steamed. Did not boil. The seat belt latch on the driver side is broken. The passenger side is getting difficult to snap shut now. This car chews up tires. It has no takeoff power now. Lately, I've just been pouring antifreeze in it every other day. The replacement parts are outrageously expensive for this cheap car. I refuse to take it very far, and when I do drive it, I worry and pray. This car has 95,4000 miles on it now. (That's why I consider myself llucky). It sounds like a John Deere tractor. Thank the good Lord above I'm going to get another car next week! Since this car has no resale value, and isn't worth anything anyway, I will have to sell it to some poor Suzuki owner that needs it for replacement parts. I bought this car for the "wonderful gas mileage". HA! Not so great on gas after all. The best thing about this car is the seats are comfortable and it has a lot of room to be a small car.