Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 Suzuki Forenza in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Suzuki Forenza

    157,928 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,977

    Details
  • 2008 Suzuki Forenza in Silver
    used

    2008 Suzuki Forenza

    118,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,715

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium

    94,941 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza

    27,200 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium in Black
    used

    2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium

    95,951 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2005 Suzuki Forenza S in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Suzuki Forenza S

    48,659 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,983

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Forenza

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Forenza
Overall Consumer Rating
3.285 Reviews
85 Reviews
Transmission Range Sensor
qwooten4u2c,01/08/2010
Not all to bad of a vehicle, but it has numerous write-ups of transmission issues. My wife's Forenza has the check engine light on now. The code presented were PO700and PO705 (Transmission Range Sensor) This part is dealer only and cost $50-$60. Getting it fixed at the dealer would have cost us about $300-$400. $60 part, thirty minute change time, $400 cost. Yeah right! Did it myself.
