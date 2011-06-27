  1. Home
2007 Suzuki Forenza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features, spacious cabin with plenty of storage, available wagon model.
  • Below-average fuel economy, leisurely acceleration on models with the automatic transmission, sloppy handling, lack of refinement, discouraging IIHS crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

True, the 2007 Suzuki Forenza has a generous features list, roomy interior and low price. Unfortunately, the driving experience falls short of everything else in the economy-car class.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 2004 into the highly competitive economy car market, Suzuki's Korean-built Forenza is a modestly stylish, value-oriented alternative that appeals to buyers on the margin, with a somewhat responsive four-cylinder engine, a roomy interior and a low price of entry. Further sweetening the deal, Suzuki tries hard to set the new Forenza sedan and wagon apart with European-inspired styling by Pininfarina, a host of standard features and a seven-year, 100,000-mile drivetrain warranty.

Under the hood of the 2007 Suzuki Forenza rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 127 horsepower -- much less motivation than in its similarly priced sibling the Aerio or other competitors. Despite the power deficit, we find the Forenza manages satisfactorily when shifted with the manual transmission, but feels burdened and underpowered when saddled with the four-speed automatic. Unfortunately, it's not particularly fuel-efficient or refined either -- with mileage ranging from 22 mpg/city to 31 mpg/highway, the Forenza is one of the least economical economy cars on the market.

Over-the-road manners and overall refinement are other weak areas -- the Suzuki Forenza exhibits soft, rubbery handling and poorer ride quality than many of its competitors, as well as excessive wind noise at times on the highway. Inside, more compromises await: Although even the standard Forenza is equipped with most of what you want and its attractive cockpit is among the roomiest in this class, it loses points with inconsistent/poor-quality materials that detract from an otherwise inviting environment.

At a glance, the well-equipped 2007 Suzuki Forenza appears to offer rewarding value. Unfortunately, its unrefined nature, labored automatic-equipped acceleration, poor fuel economy and sloppy handling dynamics place it far behind the leaders in the compact segment. Unless you really need the extra space of its available wagon body style, we recommend that you instead shop one of its more worthy competitors such as the Mazda 3 or Pontiac Vibe.

2007 Suzuki Forenza models

The 2007 Suzuki Forenza is a compact car available as a sedan or wagon. The car comes in a single trim level with available packages of grouped extras. Standard on all are body-color bumpers, four-wheel disc brakes, tire-pressure monitoring, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, powered accessories and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player and steering-wheel controls. An optional Convenience Package adds cruise control and remote keyless entry, and a Popular Package adds those items plus a sunroof.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Suzuki Forenza carries over largely unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The Suzuki Forenza is powered by a modest 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with only 127 hp and 131 pound-feet of torque; it performs reasonably well when mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission. A four-speed automatic is optional on all models, but does slow things down a bit. EPA-estimated fuel economy is below average for such a modestly powered compact, too, returning just 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway with the automatic.

Safety

The 2007 Suzuki Forenza offers standard front side-impact airbags and the stopping power of four-wheel disc brakes. For added security, ABS is optional. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the Forenza earned four stars out of five; the independent IIHS gave it an "Acceptable" rating for frontal-offset protection and a "Poor" rating for side-impact tests.

Driving

The standard 2007 Suzuki Forenza has little difficulty keeping up with traffic, unless it's equipped with the optional automatic transmission -- in which case acceleration weakens and highway maneuvers take a little planning. Compared with other compact/economy cars, the Forenza's suspension and ride quality are also unimpressive -- although somewhat soft and compliant, we found there's little control over bumps and ruts. Handling around corners is loose and unsure too, as the hardware allows excessive body roll and cheap rubber exerts minimal grip.

One bright spot are its four-wheel disc brakes, which provide short stopping distances despite a slightly spongy pedal. Overall, though, we find the Suzuki Forenza to be a compromised, marginal player struggling just a bit too much to keep up with better-bred rivals.

Interior

The cabin of the Suzuki Forenza is compromised by inconsistent materials quality and an overall lack of refinement and execution compared with the leaders in its class. There's better news out back, though, with lots of rear legroom for adults and a 60/40-split-folding seatback for extra utility. The Forenza sedan's trunk capacity is a reasonable 12.4 cubic feet, and the wagon offers a useful 62 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Suzuki Forenza.

3.2
85 reviews
See all 85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission Range Sensor
qwooten4u2c,01/08/2010
Not all to bad of a vehicle, but it has numerous write-ups of transmission issues. My wife's Forenza has the check engine light on now. The code presented were PO700and PO705 (Transmission Range Sensor) This part is dealer only and cost $50-$60. Getting it fixed at the dealer would have cost us about $300-$400. $60 part, thirty minute change time, $400 cost. Yeah right! Did it myself.
DO NOT PURCHASE THIS CAR!!!!
angrysuzuki,03/26/2012
I bought my 07 Suzuki Forenza in June of 2010. At first it ran great, but once it started hitting the 60k mark, I have had problem after problem. First it was the door handles breaking, then the tire pressure light, then the passenger air bag light went off, then i got my gear shift fixed, then my timing belt broke off, then a new engine, then i needed new shocks and new struts, then something with my tires wearing down , and now my transmission is having trouble. I wish i would have known about this car before i bought it.
Regularly Check for a Recall
jackie_o,08/30/2013
In one sense, I love my car. Because it is my car, and it looks okay. But that's where my affection for the Suzuki ends. I bought this in 2008 from Carmax with 10,000 miles on it. Within one week the transmission slipped and I learned about the faulty sensor. It was replaced. Resurfaced 2 mos. later, so it was reset. And again, and again. Have dealt w/ the "check engine" light and transmission slip for 5 years. No one has the answer nor can they fix it except temporarily. It's ridiculous. I keep expecting to see a recall to no avail. Also: Shoddy paint / flaking wheel cover. Cracked pillar trim (I often see this on passing Forenzas). Awful. Be not tempted by the price.
Hunk of Junk (but I've been lucky)
julie,01/14/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I got my 2007 Suzuki Forenza at Carmax in the summer of 2008. It had 5,000 miles on it. At first, it was a reliable car. When I hit 40,000 miles that's when the trouble started. The transmission started slipping. The transmission sensor went out and I had it worked on. They didn't fix the problem. There's no Suzuki dealership nearby me so Ford took over their issues. They have attempted to fix the transmission censor twice. It still slips. There's a useless "hold" button that I think may be part of the cause of this. The paint peeled off the door handles. (I've been lucky enough to not have a door handle break). The paint peeled off the bumper so badly that I took it to the car wash and blasted the paint completely off the entire bumper. It looks better black than peeling paint. Wheels warped. Windshield wipers decide when they want to work now and when they don't. At 72,000 miles I had to have the motor replaced. The head was cracked. I'm convinced that the dealership did NOT replace the motor (as they claimed). The head is cracked again and now they say the car is "too old" to replace the motor they said they just put in the car 2 years ago. If this were a "new" motor, then why won't they stand behind it? I have to drive this car like I am driving a stick shift, even though it's an automatic transmission. It acts like its in neutral when I put it in drive. I have to start out in 2nd gear. Always. This car did not get that hot for the head to crack. The only way I even knew that it was overheating was when my boyfriend noticed that the temperature needle was on H. It only steamed. Did not boil. The seat belt latch on the driver side is broken. The passenger side is getting difficult to snap shut now. This car chews up tires. It has no takeoff power now. Lately, I've just been pouring antifreeze in it every other day. The replacement parts are outrageously expensive for this cheap car. I refuse to take it very far, and when I do drive it, I worry and pray. This car has 95,4000 miles on it now. (That's why I consider myself llucky). It sounds like a John Deere tractor. Thank the good Lord above I'm going to get another car next week! Since this car has no resale value, and isn't worth anything anyway, I will have to sell it to some poor Suzuki owner that needs it for replacement parts. I bought this car for the "wonderful gas mileage". HA! Not so great on gas after all. The best thing about this car is the seats are comfortable and it has a lot of room to be a small car.
See all 85 reviews of the 2007 Suzuki Forenza
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza Overview

The Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza is offered in the following submodels: Forenza Sedan, Forenza Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Sedan w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon w/Convenience Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 5M), 4dr Wagon w/Popular Package (2.0L 4cyl 4A), and 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 5M).

