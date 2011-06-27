2007 Suzuki Forenza Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard features, spacious cabin with plenty of storage, available wagon model.
- Below-average fuel economy, leisurely acceleration on models with the automatic transmission, sloppy handling, lack of refinement, discouraging IIHS crash test scores.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
True, the 2007 Suzuki Forenza has a generous features list, roomy interior and low price. Unfortunately, the driving experience falls short of everything else in the economy-car class.
Vehicle overview
Introduced in 2004 into the highly competitive economy car market, Suzuki's Korean-built Forenza is a modestly stylish, value-oriented alternative that appeals to buyers on the margin, with a somewhat responsive four-cylinder engine, a roomy interior and a low price of entry. Further sweetening the deal, Suzuki tries hard to set the new Forenza sedan and wagon apart with European-inspired styling by Pininfarina, a host of standard features and a seven-year, 100,000-mile drivetrain warranty.
Under the hood of the 2007 Suzuki Forenza rests a 2.0-liter four-cylinder rated at 127 horsepower -- much less motivation than in its similarly priced sibling the Aerio or other competitors. Despite the power deficit, we find the Forenza manages satisfactorily when shifted with the manual transmission, but feels burdened and underpowered when saddled with the four-speed automatic. Unfortunately, it's not particularly fuel-efficient or refined either -- with mileage ranging from 22 mpg/city to 31 mpg/highway, the Forenza is one of the least economical economy cars on the market.
Over-the-road manners and overall refinement are other weak areas -- the Suzuki Forenza exhibits soft, rubbery handling and poorer ride quality than many of its competitors, as well as excessive wind noise at times on the highway. Inside, more compromises await: Although even the standard Forenza is equipped with most of what you want and its attractive cockpit is among the roomiest in this class, it loses points with inconsistent/poor-quality materials that detract from an otherwise inviting environment.
At a glance, the well-equipped 2007 Suzuki Forenza appears to offer rewarding value. Unfortunately, its unrefined nature, labored automatic-equipped acceleration, poor fuel economy and sloppy handling dynamics place it far behind the leaders in the compact segment. Unless you really need the extra space of its available wagon body style, we recommend that you instead shop one of its more worthy competitors such as the Mazda 3 or Pontiac Vibe.
2007 Suzuki Forenza models
The 2007 Suzuki Forenza is a compact car available as a sedan or wagon. The car comes in a single trim level with available packages of grouped extras. Standard on all are body-color bumpers, four-wheel disc brakes, tire-pressure monitoring, a height-adjustable driver seat, air-conditioning, powered accessories and an eight-speaker stereo with CD player and steering-wheel controls. An optional Convenience Package adds cruise control and remote keyless entry, and a Popular Package adds those items plus a sunroof.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Suzuki Forenza is powered by a modest 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder with only 127 hp and 131 pound-feet of torque; it performs reasonably well when mated to the standard five-speed manual transmission. A four-speed automatic is optional on all models, but does slow things down a bit. EPA-estimated fuel economy is below average for such a modestly powered compact, too, returning just 22 mpg city/31 mpg highway with the automatic.
Safety
The 2007 Suzuki Forenza offers standard front side-impact airbags and the stopping power of four-wheel disc brakes. For added security, ABS is optional. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash tests, the Forenza earned four stars out of five; the independent IIHS gave it an "Acceptable" rating for frontal-offset protection and a "Poor" rating for side-impact tests.
Driving
The standard 2007 Suzuki Forenza has little difficulty keeping up with traffic, unless it's equipped with the optional automatic transmission -- in which case acceleration weakens and highway maneuvers take a little planning. Compared with other compact/economy cars, the Forenza's suspension and ride quality are also unimpressive -- although somewhat soft and compliant, we found there's little control over bumps and ruts. Handling around corners is loose and unsure too, as the hardware allows excessive body roll and cheap rubber exerts minimal grip.
One bright spot are its four-wheel disc brakes, which provide short stopping distances despite a slightly spongy pedal. Overall, though, we find the Suzuki Forenza to be a compromised, marginal player struggling just a bit too much to keep up with better-bred rivals.
Interior
The cabin of the Suzuki Forenza is compromised by inconsistent materials quality and an overall lack of refinement and execution compared with the leaders in its class. There's better news out back, though, with lots of rear legroom for adults and a 60/40-split-folding seatback for extra utility. The Forenza sedan's trunk capacity is a reasonable 12.4 cubic feet, and the wagon offers a useful 62 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat folded.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Suzuki Forenza.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Forenza
Related Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons