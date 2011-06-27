Used 2004 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Drivetrain
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- Price Drop$3,983
2005 Suzuki Forenza S48,659 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in our 2005 SUZUKI FORENZA S . This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Good Credit Bad Credit Everyone is Approved Please Call (847) 717-8800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Suzuki Forenza S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD56Z35K139729
Stock: 502595B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium94,941 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2006 Suzuki Forenza sedan with the 2.0L 4 cylinder engine. Cloth seats. No accidents. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JJ56Z26K273190
Stock: 25405
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,000
2006 Suzuki Forenza Base27,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mtn View Nissan - Chattanooga / Tennessee
LOW MILES, -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Suzuki Forenza is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD56Z06K394792
Stock: 20442C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $1,995
2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium95,951 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Suzuki Forenza Premium with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JJ56Z16K300346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,977
2007 Suzuki Forenza Base157,928 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Visibility is as clear as a bell. The ride is responsive to driver input. Stop clicking the mouse because this 2007 Suzuki Forenza is the car you've been searching for. This good of a deal doesn't come around very often, and no, you can't have a rain check. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Suzuki Forenza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD56Z97K556257
Stock: 56257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,715
2008 Suzuki Forenza Base118,644 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gateway Ford Lincoln - Greeneville / Tennessee
Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Buy Here Pay Here qualifed. Buy with confidence. Use your tax refund as your credit! FWD 4-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC Please call Catie Brown @ 423-639-5151 for any and all questions about your appointment or the vehicle. She is available 24/7 by email @ gatewaycatie@gmail.com. *DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS ARE NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Suzuki Forenza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL5JD56Z28K909178
Stock: CS9178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-10-2019