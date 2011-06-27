Used 1999 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews
not good
Bought this because i liked the shine on the car hich was a major mistake. I cannot fill the gas as it keeps kicking the gas nozzle out. I have to do it very slowly and takes about 30 minutes to fill up. Thats right no exxagaration - 30 minutes! Engine is low. Pick up is less! Battery dies on me. Interior is giving up at the seams.
The Lemon
I purchased my vehicle from Dennis Dillon about 2 years ago. I have had nothing but problems with it and the dealership has been horrible as far as fixing the ongoing problems. The car itself is ok I guess, but the dealership sucks!! Just a friendly warning before buying a car from the lemon lot!
Bigger engine, better trans for 2001
All in all a good light fun to drive vehicle. Excellent mpg. Had 3 manual transmision repairs. I also met some owners with the same problem. Suzuki did address this with the 1.8 engine which I later swapped, could really feel the extra 27 horses in a 2200 pound car.
this car rocks!
i purchased this car ten months ago. i have NEVER had a problem with this car. i have studied automotive technology so i know what would be bad about this car. i have never had this car in the shop other than tires and oil change. i am ninteen years old and i run this car very hard. people dont know what they are talking about when they talk bad about this car. changing oil and servicing the car normally will keep it going. dont brag on other cars that you service and rag on this one because you choose not to service it and it stops running. this car is better than any honda, subaru, or toyota. my car is a 1.6L 5spd with cold air intake and gets 42mpg. this car will fly! suzuki delivers.
Excellent Car
Excellent car. This was my first car; my parents gave it to me in high school and I've been driving it every since. I have 148,000 miles on it & haven't had any major problems besides an axle replacement. I am amazed by the reliability and gas mileage. Truly an exceptional car.
Sponsored cars related to the Esteem
Related Used 1999 Suzuki Esteem Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner