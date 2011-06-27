Used 1999 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews

not good unhappy123 , 01/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this because i liked the shine on the car hich was a major mistake. I cannot fill the gas as it keeps kicking the gas nozzle out. I have to do it very slowly and takes about 30 minutes to fill up. Thats right no exxagaration - 30 minutes! Engine is low. Pick up is less! Battery dies on me. Interior is giving up at the seams. Report Abuse

The Lemon got screwed , 06/14/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my vehicle from Dennis Dillon about 2 years ago. I have had nothing but problems with it and the dealership has been horrible as far as fixing the ongoing problems. The car itself is ok I guess, but the dealership sucks!! Just a friendly warning before buying a car from the lemon lot!

Bigger engine, better trans for 2001 MANUEL , 09/27/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful All in all a good light fun to drive vehicle. Excellent mpg. Had 3 manual transmision repairs. I also met some owners with the same problem. Suzuki did address this with the 1.8 engine which I later swapped, could really feel the extra 27 horses in a 2200 pound car.

this car rocks! landon , 04/04/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i purchased this car ten months ago. i have NEVER had a problem with this car. i have studied automotive technology so i know what would be bad about this car. i have never had this car in the shop other than tires and oil change. i am ninteen years old and i run this car very hard. people dont know what they are talking about when they talk bad about this car. changing oil and servicing the car normally will keep it going. dont brag on other cars that you service and rag on this one because you choose not to service it and it stops running. this car is better than any honda, subaru, or toyota. my car is a 1.6L 5spd with cold air intake and gets 42mpg. this car will fly! suzuki delivers.