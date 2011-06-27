Used 1997 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews
Best car for the money
We bought this car with 60,000 miles on it in 1998. We have had this car for 10 years and only put a water pump into it and of course brakes and normal maintenance. The car now has 168000 miles and now has died on us. We are very upset. The engine locked up on it. But honestly ,we paid $9000 for it ,which was too much at the time but we needed a car and this is all we could get with our credit at the time. I would recomend this car to anyone.
Amazing Little Car!
I bought this little car and even though it is over 11 years old it is running great. I only needed it to go about town in, and as I only work 2 miles from home, it is perfect. I do occasionally take for longer highway trips and it does great there too. I love this reliable, tiny car. I live up a really steep, windy driveway and it does well on the sharp curves. It gets excellent gas mileage, friends have even commented on how rarely I need gas. I plan to take care of it and hope it lasts many years to come.
Transmission Problems
Expect to have gear and transmission problems after 50,000 miles.
Not to shabby
I've owned this rig for about a year and haven't had any problems. I get good gas milage (27) and seems to have good pick up. The only problem I have is that the interior components are very crappy. The carpet has holes all over the place and pulls out from the frame very easily. It handles well and I haven't had a single problem with the engine. It is a bit narrow and doesn't fit 3 people in the back very well. The front seats are kinda cheap (I can feel the metal springs and I only weigh 160lbs). A fun cheap little car.
ok ride
For the price this is a good little car. Had it a year with no problems. Gets good gas milage and has good power.
