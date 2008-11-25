Used 1997 Suzuki Esteem for Sale Near Me

We bought this car with 60,000 miles on it in 1998. We have had this car for 10 years and only put a water pump into it and of course brakes and normal maintenance. The car now has 168000 miles and now has died on us. We are very upset. The engine locked up on it. But honestly ,we paid $9000 for it ,which was too much at the time but we needed a car and this is all we could get with our credit at the time. I would recomend this car to anyone.

