Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Esteem GLX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$767
|$1,594
|$2,036
|Clean
|$677
|$1,409
|$1,801
|Average
|$495
|$1,038
|$1,331
|Rough
|$314
|$668
|$862
Estimated values
1997 Suzuki Esteem GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$738
|$1,557
|$1,995
|Clean
|$650
|$1,376
|$1,765
|Average
|$476
|$1,014
|$1,305
|Rough
|$302
|$653
|$845