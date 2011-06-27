Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$5,003
|$5,945
|Clean
|$2,935
|$4,512
|$5,362
|Average
|$2,295
|$3,530
|$4,195
|Rough
|$1,655
|$2,548
|$3,028
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,093
|$4,904
|$5,881
|Clean
|$2,789
|$4,423
|$5,304
|Average
|$2,181
|$3,460
|$4,150
|Rough
|$1,573
|$2,497
|$2,995
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,626
|$5,517
|$6,539
|Clean
|$3,269
|$4,976
|$5,897
|Average
|$2,556
|$3,893
|$4,613
|Rough
|$1,843
|$2,810
|$3,330
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,753
|$6,122
|$6,862
|Clean
|$4,285
|$5,521
|$6,189
|Average
|$3,351
|$4,320
|$4,842
|Rough
|$2,416
|$3,118
|$3,495
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$5,003
|$5,945
|Clean
|$2,935
|$4,512
|$5,362
|Average
|$2,295
|$3,530
|$4,195
|Rough
|$1,655
|$2,548
|$3,028
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,539
|$5,365
|$6,349
|Clean
|$3,191
|$4,838
|$5,726
|Average
|$2,496
|$3,785
|$4,480
|Rough
|$1,800
|$2,732
|$3,233
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,547
|$6,738
|$7,920
|Clean
|$4,100
|$6,076
|$7,142
|Average
|$3,206
|$4,754
|$5,588
|Rough
|$2,312
|$3,431
|$4,033
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,223
|$4,968
|$5,909
|Clean
|$2,906
|$4,481
|$5,329
|Average
|$2,272
|$3,505
|$4,169
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,530
|$3,009
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,421
|$5,201
|$6,161
|Clean
|$3,084
|$4,690
|$5,556
|Average
|$2,412
|$3,669
|$4,347
|Rough
|$1,739
|$2,649
|$3,137
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,098
|$5,522
|$6,291
|Clean
|$3,695
|$4,980
|$5,673
|Average
|$2,890
|$3,896
|$4,439
|Rough
|$2,084
|$2,812
|$3,204
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,229
|$4,944
|$5,869
|Clean
|$2,911
|$4,458
|$5,293
|Average
|$2,276
|$3,488
|$4,141
|Rough
|$1,642
|$2,518
|$2,989
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,880
|$4,502
|Clean
|$2,461
|$3,499
|$4,060
|Average
|$1,924
|$2,738
|$3,176
|Rough
|$1,388
|$1,976
|$2,292
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,454
|$5,328
|$6,337
|Clean
|$3,115
|$4,805
|$5,715
|Average
|$2,436
|$3,759
|$4,471
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,713
|$3,227
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,246
|$5,034
|$5,999
|Clean
|$2,927
|$4,540
|$5,410
|Average
|$2,289
|$3,552
|$4,233
|Rough
|$1,650
|$2,564
|$3,055
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,929
|$6,309
|$7,594
|Clean
|$3,543
|$5,690
|$6,849
|Average
|$2,771
|$4,452
|$5,358
|Rough
|$1,998
|$3,213
|$3,867
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,070
|$5,182
|$5,784
|Clean
|$3,670
|$4,673
|$5,216
|Average
|$2,870
|$3,656
|$4,081
|Rough
|$2,070
|$2,639
|$2,945
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,472
|$6,894
|$8,200
|Clean
|$4,032
|$6,217
|$7,395
|Average
|$3,153
|$4,864
|$5,786
|Rough
|$2,274
|$3,511
|$4,176
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,865
|$5,585
|$6,512
|Clean
|$3,485
|$5,037
|$5,873
|Average
|$2,725
|$3,940
|$4,595
|Rough
|$1,965
|$2,844
|$3,316
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,091
|$5,089
|$6,166
|Clean
|$2,787
|$4,590
|$5,561
|Average
|$2,179
|$3,591
|$4,351
|Rough
|$1,572
|$2,592
|$3,140
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,486
|$5,812
|$6,528
|Clean
|$4,045
|$5,241
|$5,888
|Average
|$3,163
|$4,100
|$4,606
|Rough
|$2,281
|$2,960
|$3,325
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$5,418
|$5,934
|Clean
|$4,028
|$4,886
|$5,351
|Average
|$3,150
|$3,823
|$4,187
|Rough
|$2,271
|$2,759
|$3,022
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,927
|$9,284
|$10,557
|Clean
|$6,246
|$8,373
|$9,521
|Average
|$4,884
|$6,551
|$7,449
|Rough
|$3,522
|$4,728
|$5,376
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,140
|$4,885
|$5,828
|Clean
|$2,831
|$4,406
|$5,256
|Average
|$2,214
|$3,447
|$4,112
|Rough
|$1,597
|$2,488
|$2,968
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,457
|$5,332
|$6,344
|Clean
|$3,117
|$4,809
|$5,722
|Average
|$2,437
|$3,762
|$4,476
|Rough
|$1,758
|$2,715
|$3,231
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,395
|$4,879
|$5,679
|Clean
|$3,061
|$4,400
|$5,122
|Average
|$2,394
|$3,442
|$4,007
|Rough
|$1,726
|$2,484
|$2,892
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,985
|$4,624
|$5,508
|Clean
|$2,692
|$4,170
|$4,967
|Average
|$2,105
|$3,262
|$3,886
|Rough
|$1,518
|$2,355
|$2,805
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,033
|$4,692
|$5,587
|Clean
|$2,735
|$4,232
|$5,039
|Average
|$2,138
|$3,311
|$3,942
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,390
|$2,845
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,584
|$5,458
|$6,470
|Clean
|$3,231
|$4,922
|$5,835
|Average
|$2,527
|$3,851
|$4,565
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,779
|$3,295
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,361
|$5,150
|$6,115
|Clean
|$3,031
|$4,644
|$5,515
|Average
|$2,370
|$3,633
|$4,315
|Rough
|$1,709
|$2,622
|$3,114
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,818
|$6,906
|$8,033
|Clean
|$4,345
|$6,228
|$7,245
|Average
|$3,397
|$4,872
|$5,668
|Rough
|$2,450
|$3,517
|$4,091