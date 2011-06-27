  1. Home
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,255$5,003$5,945
Clean$2,935$4,512$5,362
Average$2,295$3,530$4,195
Rough$1,655$2,548$3,028
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,093$4,904$5,881
Clean$2,789$4,423$5,304
Average$2,181$3,460$4,150
Rough$1,573$2,497$2,995
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,626$5,517$6,539
Clean$3,269$4,976$5,897
Average$2,556$3,893$4,613
Rough$1,843$2,810$3,330
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,753$6,122$6,862
Clean$4,285$5,521$6,189
Average$3,351$4,320$4,842
Rough$2,416$3,118$3,495
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,255$5,003$5,945
Clean$2,935$4,512$5,362
Average$2,295$3,530$4,195
Rough$1,655$2,548$3,028
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,539$5,365$6,349
Clean$3,191$4,838$5,726
Average$2,496$3,785$4,480
Rough$1,800$2,732$3,233
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,547$6,738$7,920
Clean$4,100$6,076$7,142
Average$3,206$4,754$5,588
Rough$2,312$3,431$4,033
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,223$4,968$5,909
Clean$2,906$4,481$5,329
Average$2,272$3,505$4,169
Rough$1,639$2,530$3,009
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,421$5,201$6,161
Clean$3,084$4,690$5,556
Average$2,412$3,669$4,347
Rough$1,739$2,649$3,137
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,098$5,522$6,291
Clean$3,695$4,980$5,673
Average$2,890$3,896$4,439
Rough$2,084$2,812$3,204
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,229$4,944$5,869
Clean$2,911$4,458$5,293
Average$2,276$3,488$4,141
Rough$1,642$2,518$2,989
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,729$3,880$4,502
Clean$2,461$3,499$4,060
Average$1,924$2,738$3,176
Rough$1,388$1,976$2,292
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,454$5,328$6,337
Clean$3,115$4,805$5,715
Average$2,436$3,759$4,471
Rough$1,756$2,713$3,227
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,246$5,034$5,999
Clean$2,927$4,540$5,410
Average$2,289$3,552$4,233
Rough$1,650$2,564$3,055
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,929$6,309$7,594
Clean$3,543$5,690$6,849
Average$2,771$4,452$5,358
Rough$1,998$3,213$3,867
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,070$5,182$5,784
Clean$3,670$4,673$5,216
Average$2,870$3,656$4,081
Rough$2,070$2,639$2,945
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,472$6,894$8,200
Clean$4,032$6,217$7,395
Average$3,153$4,864$5,786
Rough$2,274$3,511$4,176
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,865$5,585$6,512
Clean$3,485$5,037$5,873
Average$2,725$3,940$4,595
Rough$1,965$2,844$3,316
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,091$5,089$6,166
Clean$2,787$4,590$5,561
Average$2,179$3,591$4,351
Rough$1,572$2,592$3,140
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,486$5,812$6,528
Clean$4,045$5,241$5,888
Average$3,163$4,100$4,606
Rough$2,281$2,960$3,325
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,467$5,418$5,934
Clean$4,028$4,886$5,351
Average$3,150$3,823$4,187
Rough$2,271$2,759$3,022
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,927$9,284$10,557
Clean$6,246$8,373$9,521
Average$4,884$6,551$7,449
Rough$3,522$4,728$5,376
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Value Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,140$4,885$5,828
Clean$2,831$4,406$5,256
Average$2,214$3,447$4,112
Rough$1,597$2,488$2,968
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,457$5,332$6,344
Clean$3,117$4,809$5,722
Average$2,437$3,762$4,476
Rough$1,758$2,715$3,231
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Eddie Bauer 4WD 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,395$4,879$5,679
Clean$3,061$4,400$5,122
Average$2,394$3,442$4,007
Rough$1,726$2,484$2,892
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,985$4,624$5,508
Clean$2,692$4,170$4,967
Average$2,105$3,262$3,886
Rough$1,518$2,355$2,805
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (6.8L 10cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,033$4,692$5,587
Clean$2,735$4,232$5,039
Average$2,138$3,311$3,942
Rough$1,542$2,390$2,845
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium 4WD 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,584$5,458$6,470
Clean$3,231$4,922$5,835
Average$2,527$3,851$4,565
Rough$1,822$2,779$3,295
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion XLT Premium Rwd 4dr SUV (7.3L 8cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,361$5,150$6,115
Clean$3,031$4,644$5,515
Average$2,370$3,633$4,315
Rough$1,709$2,622$3,114
Estimated values
2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,818$6,906$8,033
Clean$4,345$6,228$7,245
Average$3,397$4,872$5,668
Rough$2,450$3,517$4,091
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Excursion on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Excursion is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,423 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Ford Excursion, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Excursion with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,789 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,423 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Excursion. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Excursion and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Excursion ranges from $1,573 to $5,881, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Excursion is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.