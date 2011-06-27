Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,810
|$7,858
|$8,603
|Clean
|$6,514
|$7,514
|$8,187
|Average
|$5,924
|$6,826
|$7,356
|Rough
|$5,333
|$6,137
|$6,524
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,368
|$8,037
|$9,754
|Clean
|$5,135
|$7,685
|$9,282
|Average
|$4,670
|$6,981
|$8,339
|Rough
|$4,204
|$6,277
|$7,396
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,585
|$6,598
|$7,901
|Clean
|$4,386
|$6,309
|$7,520
|Average
|$3,989
|$5,731
|$6,756
|Rough
|$3,591
|$5,153
|$5,992
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,842
|$7,379
|$9,006
|Clean
|$4,632
|$7,056
|$8,571
|Average
|$4,212
|$6,409
|$7,700
|Rough
|$3,792
|$5,763
|$6,829
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,178
|$9,135
|$11,040
|Clean
|$5,910
|$8,735
|$10,506
|Average
|$5,374
|$7,935
|$9,439
|Rough
|$4,838
|$7,134
|$8,372
Estimated values
2009 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,194
|$7,694
|$9,303
|Clean
|$4,969
|$7,357
|$8,853
|Average
|$4,519
|$6,683
|$7,954
|Rough
|$4,068
|$6,009
|$7,054