Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$3,136
|$3,796
|Clean
|$1,733
|$2,892
|$3,505
|Average
|$1,441
|$2,404
|$2,924
|Rough
|$1,149
|$1,916
|$2,342
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,072
|$3,584
|$4,379
|Clean
|$1,911
|$3,305
|$4,043
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,747
|$3,372
|Rough
|$1,267
|$2,190
|$2,701
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,952
|$4,709
|Clean
|$2,314
|$3,644
|$4,348
|Average
|$1,924
|$3,030
|$3,626
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,415
|$2,905
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,004
|$3,533
|$4,338
|Clean
|$1,849
|$3,259
|$4,006
|Average
|$1,537
|$2,709
|$3,341
|Rough
|$1,226
|$2,159
|$2,676
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,834
|$3,695
|$4,140
|Clean
|$2,614
|$3,408
|$3,823
|Average
|$2,173
|$2,833
|$3,188
|Rough
|$1,733
|$2,258
|$2,554
Estimated values
2002 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 SD XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$4,254
|$5,184
|Clean
|$2,291
|$3,923
|$4,786
|Average
|$1,905
|$3,261
|$3,992
|Rough
|$1,519
|$2,600
|$3,198