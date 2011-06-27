  1. Home
Used 2010 Suzuki Equator Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Equator
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$5,288 - $7,598
Great little/big truck

douglas98012, 07/25/2010
I just bought this truck and love it. Comparable to any truck in this category, except way better price and warranty. I am looking forward to putting this truck through its paces and to see how it will hold up. Will update in a year after i use it and abuse it the way a truck is supposed to be treated.

