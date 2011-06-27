2020 Subaru WRX Sedan Consumer Reviews
Simple and raw, hard to find attributes nowadays.
TL;DR: Seat adjustment is lacking on the Base and the manual trans makes itself just a little bit more difficult to use. But overall the car is simple and raw. It feels great and I love it to bits. The base model WRX doesn't feel like you cheaped out. The only other options I would've liked would be the Performance Package which is only available from Premium Trim and up. However, that adds a lot of weight and price to the car which I can live without. My only serious issue with the interior is the driver's seat. The base has a basic manual adjustable, non-heated, fabric seat. Manual adjustment is fine, you set it once for life basically unless you share the car with someone and it's a whole bunch lighter than motorized seats. I would've like heated seats but a sacrifice I was willing to make to keep the price down. The big issue I have with the seat is no lumber adjustment at all. And even worse: no adjustment for your thighs/ knees. It's a common grumble amongst owners. The position and travel path of the clutch brings you in forward towards the dash but that squishes your legs if you are taller and the front of the seat cushion does not adjust up to meet and support your thighs. The only other grumble I have is kind of a broad complaint of how shifting works with the 6MT and this engine. First and foremost, I am not a veteran of the stick shift. I have only driven other people's cars with it twice before buying this car. I stalled it 6 times getting it home, mostly at lights trying to get away too quickly. I am getting better, that's me not the car. While shifting the 6MT (mine has the short throw shifter as well) is satisfying and entertaining and rewarding there are 3 things that make it somewhat challenging. First is the clutch and it's travel which is sort of up and towards the dash rather than more of a natural forward push towards the firewall. Not a huge deal but it does play into the seat not being super comfy. Second problem you may or may not notice depending on what your past cars have been is the throttle mapping. It's not linear, meaning 10% throttle does not mean you are using 10% of the engines power or load. There is a point where the slightest adjustment of the throttle will make your seemingly under control revs go shooting up while you're trying to shift. Third is the rev hang which is well documented and grumbled about with this engine but it's definitely noticeable and often gets in the way. It's a deliberate feature that holds engine revs up when you depress the clutch. It helps with downshifting a bit. However, it is always on and works when you are up shifting as well. The shift from 1st to 2nd is where you will notice it the most. Say you take off in first nice and smooth, rev to 3k, depress the clutch to go into 2nd. Pretty standard right? The problem is at that point 2nd is usually between 1500 and 2k rpm and your engine is holding you at 3k for at least a full second. That particular shift is something I am still trying to smooth out and master. This transmission is not the easiest in the world. It's a bit old fashioned and the only assist is the spotty hill assist which you have 0 control over. It makes it a bit of a learning curve but it's not super difficult. I am confident driving it in any situation and I've only been at it for 5 days. That was a lot of words to describe just an issue with seat adjustment and a couple shifting woes but I think the detail will help some people. Things I like about the car: The simplicity of the base model. It feels a lot like my first car, a 1996 Impreza, but obviously much quicker and more exciting. Visibility is incredible. It has the same "fishbowl" feel as the older Subaru's I've driven. There is a ton of space in this car, including the rear seats which can actually fit full size adults. They've maintained the mechanical feel of the car despite the electric power steering and drive-by-wire throttle. I am a huge fan of hydraulic power steering but this electric steering is surprisingly good. The only difference I've noticed is the lack of a bit of "rubber banding" feel from a hydraulic steering set up. Finally: obviously the car is pretty and obviously the car is quick. There are tons of videos on its performance available for you to peruse.
It isn't a Lexus, it's a sports car
I've read numerous reviews before buying my WRX. It receives great ratings for acceleration and handling. Most reviews have scored it low for ride and amenities. This a sports car! The ride is firm like it should be, yes the road noise does come through, but in my opinion it's not distracting. As far as amenities go, I have the Limited with the Harmon Kardon stereo and Nav. It has just the right amount of things I need. Some higher end cars have more things that are in my opinion too much and I would never use them. The WRX to me has the right balance for a performance sports sedan.
Great daily driver
Car is quick, roomy, great safety rating, has a manual trans option, great visibility, the legendary Subaru awd system, and looks beautiful. Gas mileage is decent.
