2019 Subaru WRX STI Consumer Reviews
Everything I dreamed of!
Bought a 2019 Subaru WRX STI Series.Gray on 10/2/18. Driving this STI compared to the 2016 standard STI I test drove before getting my previous car, a 2016 WRX Limited, was a night and day difference. I literally didn't buy the 2016 STI because of the gearing that had me always running the engine hard/high rpms even to putt around the city. This new 2019 with revised gearing is as close to perfect as any 6 speed I've driven. The Series.Gray limited edition shocks/suspension, tuning, steering wheel, etc. make for a smooth yet razor sharp handling package far superior than any previous WRX I've driven, as well as car's I've driven that are $10-20k more. Can't recommend any 2019 STI enough!!
Great car with minor flaws
I bought this car new and have driven it a year and 7000 miles. The cons: 1. base package stereo lacks a lot, poor volume and sound quality 2. Lots of road noise 3. The center console is too low. If you rest your elbow on it, you'll lean like a cholo. A $15 aftermarket add-on levels it . 4. Terrible factory summer tires. I had to swap them out for all season tires as they were useless in the snow. 5. Unforgiving suspension, potholes will wreck wheels and bearings. Pros: 1. Impressive mpg - around 24 mpg average 2. Great handling 3. interior design and colors 4. Nice performance and turbo music, especially in sport sharp mode with the traction control off. 5. Unique body design. 6. Value retention!
