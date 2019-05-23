2019 Subaru WRX STI
What’s new
- New limited-edition Series.Gray trim level
- The WRX STI sees small revisions to its drivetrain, including a 5-hp bump
- Updated infotainment system
- Greater availability of advanced safety and driver aids
- Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Acceleration is swift and among best in class
- Delivers superb handling and steering response on twisting roads
- Full-time all-wheel drive enhances traction and performance
- Offers several premium safety equipment options
- Excessive wind and road noise
- Interior quality lags behind competitors
- High-performance suspension makes for a rough ride
Which WRX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI is a delightful oddball. It's the high-performance variant of the middle-of-the-road Impreza sedan with much more power and racetrack-worthy handling. Unlike the latest front-drive hot hatchbacks from Honda and Hyundai, the STI is all-wheel-drive and sports a relatively rare horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine.
With 310 horsepower, a mandatory manual transmission, and development with roots in rally racing, the STI is intended for the rare individual who wants performance above all else. As such, there are significant sacrifices made to comfort and convenience. The ride quality is rough, the cabin is loud, and a lot of advanced safety features are absent.
Looking for alternatives? The STI's historic rival, the Mitsubishi Evo, has been absent for several years. The closest competitors at the moment are the Honda Civic Type R, the Hyundai Veloster N and the Volkswagen Golf R. All are more refined and more robustly equipped with the latest features. But if you want a high-performance car that comes as close to hardcore status as possible, the WRX STI is the ideal pick.
2019 Subaru WRX models
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI is the high-performance variant of the WRX sedan covered separately. Power comes from a 2.5-liter turbocharged horizontally opposed four-cylinder boxer engine (310 horsepower, 290 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed manual sends power to all four wheels via a driver-adjustable center differential and front and rear limited-slip differentials. It is offered in base STI trim, a limited-edition Series.Gray and Limited trims.
Standard STI features include 19-inch alloy wheels with summer performance tires, Brembo brakes, automatic adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors and wipers, remote keyless entry, selectable drive modes, cruise control, hill start assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, faux-suede and leather upholstery, heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Subaru's Starlink telematics and monitoring systems, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and two USB ports.
The new Series.Gray trim is limited to only 250 examples and comes with unique gray paint, black 19-inch wheels, a high-performance Bilstein sport-tuned suspension, keyless entry with keypad access, Recaro front seats (eight-way power driver's seat), and a faux suede-wrapped steering wheel.
The Limited trim comes with a sunroof, keyless entry, the Recaro seats with leather upholstery, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Shoppers can opt for a lip spoiler in place of the big rear wing.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru WRX STI (turbo 2.5L flat-4 | 6-speed manual | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current WRX STI has received some revisions, including an increase in power and an updated infotainment system. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's WRX STI, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|6.9 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|6.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.0
Steering9.0
Handling9.0
Drivability6.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort5.5
Noise & vibration5.5
Climate control6.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.5
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality6.5
Utility6.5
Small-item storage6.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bought a 2019 Subaru WRX STI Series.Gray on 10/2/18. Driving this STI compared to the 2016 standard STI I test drove before getting my previous car, a 2016 WRX Limited, was a night and day difference. I literally didn't buy the 2016 STI because of the gearing that had me always running the engine hard/high rpms even to putt around the city. This new 2019 with revised gearing is as close to perfect as any 6 speed I've driven. The Series.Gray limited edition shocks/suspension, tuning, steering wheel, etc. make for a smooth yet razor sharp handling package far superior than any previous WRX I've driven, as well as car's I've driven that are $10-20k more. Can't recommend any 2019 STI enough!!
I bought this car new and have driven it a year and 7000 miles. The cons: 1. base package stereo lacks a lot, poor volume and sound quality 2. Lots of road noise 3. The center console is too low. If you rest your elbow on it, you'll lean like a cholo. A $15 aftermarket add-on levels it . 4. Terrible factory summer tires. I had to swap them out for all season tires as they were useless in the snow. 5. Unforgiving suspension, potholes will wreck wheels and bearings. Pros: 1. Impressive mpg - around 24 mpg average 2. Great handling 3. interior design and colors 4. Nice performance and turbo music, especially in sport sharp mode with the traction control off. 5. Unique body design. 6. Value retention!
Features & Specs
|STI 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$36,595
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite WRX safety features:
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Alerts the driver to a vehicle lurking in the blind spot.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns if a vehicle is approaching from the sides as you back into traffic.
- Starlink Safety and Security
- Notifies first responders if a collision is detected. Also includes an SOS button for assistance.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru WRX vs. the competition
Subaru WRX vs. Subaru BRZ
The BRZ is smaller and less experience, but beyond that, its two-door, rear-wheel-drive layout presents an entirely different driving experience than the turbocharged and all-wheel-drive WRX. Think of the WRX as a fast, family-friendly sedan and the BRZ as an entry-level sports car. Alas, "sports car" applies to the BRZ's handling since its less powerful engine means it's slower than the WRX.
Subaru WRX vs. Ford Focus ST
The less powerful Focus ST only comes with a manual transmission, limiting its appeal, and its front-wheel-drive configuration means it's somewhat less capable in the snow compared to the WRX. On the upside, the Focus ST's hatchback layout provides more storage space, while its lower starting price and higher fuel economy mean it's a less expensive commuter car. On the extreme downside, though, you'll have to get one soon because it's been discontinued for 2019.
Subaru WRX vs. Honda Civic
The Civic Si's enjoyable to drive, but its greatest attribute compared to the Subaru WRX is value. The Honda starts at a lower price, and though it has no options, it comes with more standard features. While the Civic Si is not available with an automatic transmission, it's rated by the EPA at 32 mpg combined versus the stick-shift WRX's 23 mpg.
More about the 2019 Subaru WRX
Sixteen years ago, the Subaru WRX introduced many Americans to the notion of all-wheel-drive sport compact performance. The 2019 Subaru WRX powers forward with a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, just like the original, while the maximum-performance WRX STI variant gets a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with even more verve.
Either way, there's certainly no shortage of speed. The base WRX checks in at 268 horsepower, while the STI boasts 310 hp, up slightly from last year. That's a lot of ponies for a sedan the size of a Corolla. Sure-footed all-wheel drive makes the most of that impressive output whether the road is wet or dry, joining with accurate steering and crisp handling to provide a true sport-sedan driving experience.
A purist-pleasing six-speed manual transmission is standard equipment, while a commuter-friendly continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. Because gearless CVT automatics can be unsettling for drivers accustomed to moving through the gears one step at a time, Subaru has programmed this one to "shift" through a series of simulated gear ratios. Consequently, it feels much like a regular automatic to the driver, even though there's no actual shifting going on.
Glancing at the sticker price of the WRX or especially the STI, some shoppers might expect luxurious appointments and a refined ride. These aspects are notably absent. The WRX is available in three different trim levels (plus a special Series.Gray version for 2019) that include a number of appealing amenities. But the overall experience remains relatively austere and intense, particularly with the STI's firmer suspension. There's also a fair amount of hard, cheap-looking interior plastic, which is disappointing for a car in this price range. The WRX family isn't for everyone. It's aimed at enthusiastic drivers who are willing to forgo some comfort and polish in return for performance that inspires.
On the safety front, Subaru's EyeSight bundle — including lane departure prevention and forward collision mitigation with automatic braking — is available, but comes only with the optional CVT automatic. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named the WRX a Top Safety Pick+ for its best-possible crashworthiness, crash prevention and headlight scores.
Fuel economy ranges from 23 mpg (21 city/27 highway) for the manual-transmission WRX to 19 mpg combined (17 city/22 highway) for the manual-only STI, with the self-shifting WRX splitting the difference. You can certainly find more fuel-efficient performance cars in this day and age, though the endearingly quirky character of Subaru's engines will add value for some shoppers.
The 2019 Subaru WRX is an all-season athlete meant for those who want every trip to be a thrill ride. Just like the original all those years ago, the standard 2019 WRX is a no-brainer if you're looking for AWD performance on a budget, though again, pricier versions bring cosseting luxury-brand alternatives into play. If you're a fan, Edmunds' peerless reviews and pricing data can help you find the WRX that's right for you.
2019 Subaru WRX STI Overview
The 2019 Subaru WRX STI is offered in the following styles: STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Subaru WRX STI?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru WRX STI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 WRX STI 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 WRX STI.
