Used 2018 Subaru WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
WRX Sedan
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,992*
Total Cash Price
$32,833
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,972*
Total Cash Price
$33,490
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$67,119*
Total Cash Price
$44,981
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$69,079*
Total Cash Price
$46,295
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$67,609*
Total Cash Price
$45,310
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,952*
Total Cash Price
$34,146
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$71,038*
Total Cash Price
$47,608
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,992*
Total Cash Price
$32,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$5,246
|Maintenance
|$1,070
|$1,664
|$2,057
|$854
|$2,327
|$7,972
|Repairs
|$145
|$346
|$507
|$594
|$691
|$2,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,754
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,918
|Financing
|$1,766
|$1,420
|$1,051
|$658
|$237
|$5,132
|Depreciation
|$6,085
|$2,514
|$2,244
|$2,040
|$1,872
|$14,755
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,009
|$9,270
|$9,283
|$7,672
|$8,758
|$48,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,102
|$1,134
|$5,351
|Maintenance
|$1,091
|$1,697
|$2,098
|$871
|$2,374
|$8,131
|Repairs
|$148
|$353
|$517
|$606
|$705
|$2,329
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,789
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,956
|Financing
|$1,801
|$1,448
|$1,072
|$671
|$242
|$5,235
|Depreciation
|$6,207
|$2,564
|$2,289
|$2,081
|$1,909
|$15,050
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,289
|$9,455
|$9,469
|$7,825
|$8,933
|$49,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,436
|$1,480
|$1,523
|$7,187
|Maintenance
|$1,466
|$2,280
|$2,818
|$1,170
|$3,188
|$10,922
|Repairs
|$199
|$474
|$695
|$814
|$947
|$3,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,403
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,628
|Financing
|$2,419
|$1,945
|$1,440
|$901
|$325
|$7,031
|Depreciation
|$8,336
|$3,444
|$3,074
|$2,795
|$2,565
|$20,214
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,192
|$12,700
|$12,718
|$10,511
|$11,998
|$67,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,393
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,568
|$7,397
|Maintenance
|$1,509
|$2,346
|$2,900
|$1,204
|$3,281
|$11,241
|Repairs
|$204
|$488
|$715
|$838
|$974
|$3,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,473
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,704
|Financing
|$2,490
|$2,002
|$1,482
|$928
|$334
|$7,236
|Depreciation
|$8,580
|$3,545
|$3,164
|$2,876
|$2,640
|$20,805
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,753
|$13,071
|$13,089
|$10,818
|$12,349
|$69,079
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,363
|$1,405
|$1,446
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$7,239
|Maintenance
|$1,477
|$2,296
|$2,839
|$1,179
|$3,211
|$11,001
|Repairs
|$200
|$477
|$700
|$820
|$954
|$3,151
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,421
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,647
|Financing
|$2,437
|$1,960
|$1,450
|$908
|$327
|$7,082
|Depreciation
|$8,397
|$3,469
|$3,097
|$2,815
|$2,583
|$20,362
|Fuel
|$3,037
|$3,128
|$3,222
|$3,319
|$3,420
|$16,127
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,332
|$12,793
|$12,811
|$10,587
|$12,086
|$67,609
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$1,156
|$5,456
|Maintenance
|$1,113
|$1,731
|$2,139
|$888
|$2,420
|$8,291
|Repairs
|$151
|$360
|$527
|$618
|$719
|$2,374
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,995
|Financing
|$1,837
|$1,477
|$1,093
|$684
|$246
|$5,337
|Depreciation
|$6,328
|$2,615
|$2,334
|$2,122
|$1,947
|$15,345
|Fuel
|$2,289
|$2,358
|$2,428
|$2,501
|$2,577
|$12,153
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,569
|$9,641
|$9,654
|$7,979
|$9,108
|$50,952
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,433
|$1,476
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,612
|$7,607
|Maintenance
|$1,552
|$2,413
|$2,983
|$1,238
|$3,374
|$11,559
|Repairs
|$210
|$502
|$735
|$861
|$1,002
|$3,310
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,543
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,781
|Financing
|$2,561
|$2,059
|$1,524
|$954
|$344
|$7,441
|Depreciation
|$8,823
|$3,645
|$3,254
|$2,958
|$2,714
|$21,395
|Fuel
|$3,191
|$3,287
|$3,386
|$3,487
|$3,593
|$16,945
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,313
|$13,442
|$13,460
|$11,124
|$12,699
|$71,038
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available
