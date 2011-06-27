Used 2015 Subaru WRX STI Consumer Reviews

Aod d 2414 , 06/26/2019 STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I never write reviews, but i loved this car as much as i could and wanted to share my opinion. The car was my dream car since i saw my first wrx sti concept car back in 2003 and the 2015 surly looked as close to that as i could get so in mid 2014 i go into my subaru dealership and they have the new 2015 wrx sti so i left with it that day. I loved this car and never tried finding things wrong with it as i wanted to keep it for life. The car new drives you and can make a inexperienced driver feel like there a pro driver with ease, and ive never driven anything that felt so maneuverable. The car was solid until 3,000 miles i drove over some Massachusetts pot holes and bent the 2 rear wheels and subaru wouldn't help me with replacing my new $1,000 wheels so i had to fend for myself. Now my next repair was the brake pads and rotors at 10,000 miles which was under warranty and again same repair at 35,000 miles. Next was at 40,000 miles when my 3rd rod blew in the motor while driving hard on the highway, subaru covered it no problem since it was always serviced and 2 years later i get a class action lawsuit against subaru for a bad motor in my car. 50,000 miles need brakes and rotors again. At 60,000 miles my car check engine light comes on, pay dealership $300 for a special double oil change and presto never seen that light on again. At 65,000 miles i notice a power steering leak - find out its a damaged steering rack just out of warranty$1,000 no problem. 75,000 miles i have bad upper ball joints, steering rack feel is looser than stock and dealership says its suppose to be that way, brake pads and rotors need replacing, both front calipars are seizing and need to be replaced at $750 each. I loved this car but she didn't love me back, i have friends that drive harder than me and over 100,000 miles and never had any issue i experienced. I would tell anyone to buy a 2015 or newer wrx sti just be ready to be nickel and dimed by subaru(subaru warranty equals waste of your time but will complete in less than 2 months), but like any car one lemon doesn't mean there all the same, we cant always be a winner. Honestly i sold my 2015 wrx sti because i did not feel safe in it anymore and didn't want to keep wasting money. I am not a subaru fanboy but my 2008 legacy and 2015 wrx sti will most likely be the last money pits i buy. My hondas have lasted 200-300,000 miles with very little maintenance, and both subaru's seem to just break. Ive also owned a 99 impreza, 2004 wrx sti, 2012 impreza but the loves not there anymore.