Used 2013 Subaru Tribeca Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/354.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Torque247 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower256 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Popular Package #1yes
Moonroof Package + Navigation Systemyes
Moonroof Packageyes
Moonroof Package + Navigation System + Rear Seat Entertainment System (RSES)yes
Utility Packageyes
Popular Package #4yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,595
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
385 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Cargo Tray (Small) - Beigeyes
Cargo Tray (Small) - Grayyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyes
Retractable Luggage Compartment Cover - Blackyes
Rear Dome/Reading Lightyes
Luggage Compartment Cover - Beigeyes
All Weather Floor Mats - First and Second Rowsyes
Luggage Compartment Cover - Grayyes
Sunshadeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,595
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.6 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Aero Cross Bar Kityes
Puddle Lightsyes
Aero Fixed Position Cross Bar Kityes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Security System Shock Sensoryes
Hood Protectoryes
Round Cross Bar Kityes
Splash Guard Kityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4214 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.1 degrees
Length191.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.
EPA interior volume171.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width73.9 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Exterior Colors
  • Satin While Pearl
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Desert Beige, leather
  • Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,595
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
255/55R18 104H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,595
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
