Used 1992 Subaru SVX Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/425.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|224 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Horsepower
|230 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|Front leg room
|43.5 in.
|Front hip room
|53.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|35.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|182.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3525 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.2 cu.ft.
|Height
|51.2 in.
|Wheel base
|102.8 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the SVX
Related Used 1992 Subaru SVX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ