Used 1992 Subaru SVX for Sale Near Me

SVX Reviews & Specs
  • 1995 Subaru SVX L
    used

    1995 Subaru SVX L

    91,950 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru SVX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.9 22 Reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Svx....sweetest car ever made.
girlofthenorth,09/15/2008
This car is awesome, I live in an area of over 150,000 people and never see another one! People always stare and ask what it is... haha. I love this car, it's super fast, but bad tranny:( too bad they didn't make them 5 speed. Auto tranny is poor and expensive to fix. $1400 for a tranny overhaul at around 120k miles. Engine is quiet, never burns oil. Brakes seem a little weak even after replacing things, still squeak. Rear wheel bearings seem to be a common issue on all Subarus I've heard of. AWD is sweet as hell though. Don't want to get rid of this car ever!
