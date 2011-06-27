Used 2018 Subaru Outback SUV Consumer Reviews

Less noise than last year Scott M. , 08/12/2017 3.6R Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl CVT) 123 of 125 people found this review helpful I drove the 2017 Outback and really liked it, except for the wind noise and road noise. I read that Subaru was going to make improvements in that department with new glass and insulation in the wheel wells. I'm glad I waited for the 2018. The difference is very noticeable. The new interface for the infotainment system is nice, too. The fit and finish is excellent. I'm very pleased with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Do research before buying Rick Schein , 02/19/2018 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 43 of 43 people found this review helpful Navigation system is poor - turns on road from middle of bridge. Android Auto and Starlink are intermittent (4 vists to dealer, replaced radio head, replaced firmware) They have no idea. They replaced radio head with a remanufactuired unit (car was 2 weeks old!) Still doesn't work. They have no one who understands the computer side of the car. National support is poor. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

3rd Outback CW , 11/05/2017 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful This review is based relative to my experience with my 2 previous Outbacks both of which were also Premium models. The 2018 is an entirely different vehicle. Drivers seat is less slippery and feels ab it deeper, in my 2011 and 2015 I was always repositioning myself. The seat does sit a bit lower than I like. The new gearing/programing on the CVT was needed and my 2018 performs like a real car now rather than the past 2 tach screamers. The new media center is so much easier to use than the past one I just wanted to bet with a hammer sometimes. mileage is about the same and still great. Ride is a whole lot quieter and I'm still getting used to the eyesight feature but a nice option so far. Just before I traded in my 2015 I put new 60k Cooper tires on it and they were awesome, the stock tires on new Outbacks are short lived and somewhat noisy but that's about the only negative......so far Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Head Unit Nightmare K. Howard , 12/31/2017 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 115 of 119 people found this review helpful One week after purchasing the 2018 Outback, the infotainment system began having problems. It would repeatedly turn off and on during my daily commute. A week later, the entire head unit shut down and would not restart and the backup camera would not come on. Contacted the dealer who said it needed a software update, so scheduled an appointment with service department for the same week. The day before I was scheduled to take the car in, the car would not start. Nothing on the car worked. I had it towed into the dealership through roadside assistance. They performed the software update and installed a new battery. Three days later, and the head unit is repeatedly turning off and on again. Apparently, the software update was not effective. Very unhappy with this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value