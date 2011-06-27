  1. Home
Used 2007 Subaru Outback Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Outback
5(59%)4(26%)3(10%)2(4%)1(1%)
4.4
73 reviews
List Price Range
$2,999 - $6,199
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The quality and love are gone!

bobg04, 10/18/2013
30 of 30 people found this review helpful

I previously owned a '97 Outback, so when I got a deal on the '07 I was excited at first. I liked the high ground clearance, more horsepower, larger fuel tank, and roomy interior. Then I noticed the still weak fuel efficiency, cheap knobs, cheap and hard to clean interior fabric, and door windows that catch (like my '97). This was nothing when my head gasket went at 97.5 k miles, like my '97 head gasket that went at 105 k. Subaru said they fixed this, but too many others have had the same problem. It's inexcuseable. I think Subaru have lost their quality, and owe all of us the cost of the repair for their poor design. Next time I'm looking for another brand of car.

Seriously reconsidering buying another Subaru

bigoske, 05/21/2015
2.5i Basic 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 4cyl 4A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

A little history, may family has owned Subarus since the 1980s and absolutely love them. Bought this 07 Outback in 2010 with 100K miles. Ran like a top for a year with just the basic maintenance, oil changes, etc. Timing belt needed to be replaced, which was expected. Then we've had problems ever since. Had to replace the Head gaskets, leaking on the coolant side, which blew a hole in radiator, fixed that. Then the car wouldn't start intermittently, turned out to be a bad O-ring on the fuel pump. Had to replace all struts as tires wore at an angle. changed O2 sensors, catalytic converter still needs to be replaced, CEL still on. Extremely Disappointed with Subarus reliabilty on this vehicle.

SAFETY FIRST

JG, 01/14/2007
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I was hit head on by a drunk driver going about 50 mph. I just got my Subaru two months earlier, and if it weren't for that car and the grace of God, I'd be dead. I want another one just like it. The safety features worked very well, and kept all of us from being seriously injured. Consider this type of car as one of your top picks. And NO, I do not represent Subaru. This report is straight from the heart.

Very nice car, but a bit cramped interior

VLY, 10/12/2006
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

Bought it a month ago. Very nice car. Drives very well, 175 hp four is more than adequate. Got about 22 MPG on mixed driving. Rear seats are tight  I am 61 and do not have enough leg room. Front seats are too narrow  my 97 Camrys seats are 2 wider. Right front seat is too low. I'd also like more storage areas; with two cups in front cup holders and glasses in the dash compartment I do not have a place for my cell phone. If front belt is unbuckled tones do not shut up  that is the most annoying feature in this car! I have to buckle up moving the car on driveway or a parking lot. Overall  great vehicle, very reliable per CR, looks & runs great, 4 wheel drive is a plus.

Subaru, where did the reliability go?

equiuga, 11/17/2011
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I love my car, but it has had soooo many issues that a car with 70K should NOT have. Both boots in front, the front AXLE!, front bushings, rear wheel bearing, DS seat malfunction, Ck engine lights to name a few. I get my regular incredibly expensive maintenances done and expect more out of a car that I paid this much for. I spoke to a lady with a 08 model and she even had to have her transmission replaced at 30K plus many other MAJOR repairs. I actually chose this car over a honda and I now regret it. Subaru, where has your quality gone?

