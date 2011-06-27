  1. Home
Used 2005 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Outback
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best car for the money

Dave Schwartz, 03/07/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have owned Hondas, Toyotas, and several other foreign and domestic cars. The Subaru is by far the most dependable, best handling and Superior in bad weather to any car I have driven. I have a hard time believing some of the negative reviews I've read on the Internet. Either some people have never driven in the rain or a snow storm or they work for another car company. Do yourself a favor and just ask anyone who owns a Subaru what they think and I'm sure you'll get a very positive reply.

Best I've Ever Owned

BILL, 04/14/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great overall value as with previous Subarus I've owned, but very refined. Compares favorably to an Audi A4 Quattro in performance, features and comfort, but it was $10-12k less. Full-time AWD is seamless and sure, and the 6 cyl boxster engine with the Auto stick trans is great for both performance and convenience, but I still get 26-29 mpg in mixed driving. In almost 60k on the odo, not a single maintenance issue. I know all cars are getting better all the time, but I've owned dozens of every type and major brand over 38 years, and this is the best ever for me. I'm keeping this one, but if I had to trade, I'd swap for a newer version of the same.

Subaru 05 Outback Sudan

Richard Llewellyn , 01/01/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Handles like a dream in the ice and snow, does not silp or slide and tracks very well

Very Happy

merlwein, 07/23/2007
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Once owning it I finally opened it up and this car is great. Has great take off with a nice highway feel. The automatic sport transmission is really fun when you want to feel the pull. Handles very nice around turns with great precision. I have the heated seats and windshield which I can't wait to use this winter.

2005 Subaru outback sedan six cylinder – – outsta

Robert Shaughnessy, 03/07/2017
3.0 R AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is an outstanding car. Performance is excellent; reliability is amazing. Quality of materials and durability are top notch I fully expect this car will be running well at 300,000 miles

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
