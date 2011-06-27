Used 1993 Subaru Loyale Consumer Reviews

Reliable, Practical, Economical joybell , 06/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is the most reliable, economical and practical wagon I have owned. It is now 10 years old and I have to part with it since I just bought a Subaru Forester. The only fault with this vehicle has been that it rusted very badly. Mechanically it could not be killed, but the body just rotted away. Report Abuse

my first car lucymo , 06/28/2012 0 of 0 people found this review helpful it was very reliable. I bought it at 7 yrs and 109k miles and sold it at 14 years and 150K miles. The only problems I had were oil leaks which lead to frequent CV boot and CV joint replacements. In the last year or so, it started having an overheating problem. Did a tune up of some kind which improved the condition. I regretted selling it.... since my 2000 Legacy lost the engine and the headgaskets that same day. Report Abuse

the best car ever! andy , 03/30/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The best car ever! I had is car for 3 years and it had 446,000 miles, and it finally died. It could go through just about anything. I highly recommend this car. Report Abuse

1993 Subaru Loyale 4dr auto. panowak2 , 07/06/2011 0 of 0 people found this review helpful traded in a 1989 Corsica for this, was a very good trade overall ... had it for 11 years, my sibling had it for another 4 ... Good interior design, very roomy for such a small car. Gas mileage was ok, about 26 mpg overall. Traction in winter was ok considering it did not have 4wd, though the 13" wheels could not go into deep heavy snow. Watch out for the three-part cat. converter, is expensive to replace. Watch out for oil leaks though is not really an issue. watch out for auto-trans., it did not like to shift back to 1st upon stopping without help from the shift lever. watch for rust on left rear fender though it does progress slowly watch for headlight bulbs, I went through a few Report Abuse