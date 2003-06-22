Used 1993 Subaru Loyale for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Subaru Loyale searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Subaru Loyale
Read recent reviews for the Subaru Loyale
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.85 Reviews
Report abuse
joybell,06/22/2003
This is the most reliable, economical and practical wagon I have owned. It is now 10 years old and I have to part with it since I just bought a Subaru Forester. The only fault with this vehicle has been that it rusted very badly. Mechanically it could not be killed, but the body just rotted away.
Related Subaru Loyale info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Dodge Charger
- Used Nissan Rogue 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Used Lexus RX 350 2015
- Used Toyota Camry
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Toyota FJ Cruiser
- Used GMC Sierra 1500
- Used Chevrolet Camaro
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- 2020 Chevrolet Equinox
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2020 Ford Edge
- 2020 Ford Ranger
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Volvo XC90
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Volkswagen Convertibles
- Best Honda Minivans
- Best Honda Coupes
- Best Volkswagen Diesels
- Best Volkswagen Wagons
- Best Toyota Wagons
- Best Acura Hybrids
- Best Toyota Crossovers
Lease deals by make
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- GMC Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Jeep Grand Cherokee Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Highlander Lease Deals
- Honda Pilot Lease Deals
- Toyota 4Runner Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Equinox Lease Deals
- Dodge Challenger Lease Deals
- Honda Passport Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Atlas Lease Deals
- Honda Odyssey Lease Deals