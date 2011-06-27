traded in a 1989 Corsica for this, was a very good trade overall ... had it for 11 years, my sibling had it for another 4 ... Good interior design, very roomy for such a small car. Gas mileage was ok, about 26 mpg overall. Traction in winter was ok considering it did not have 4wd, though the 13" wheels could not go into deep heavy snow. Watch out for the three-part cat. converter, is expensive to replace. Watch out for oil leaks though is not really an issue. watch out for auto-trans., it did not like to shift back to 1st upon stopping without help from the shift lever. watch for rust on left rear fender though it does progress slowly watch for headlight bulbs, I went through a few

