  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Loyale
  4. Used 1991 Subaru Loyale
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Subaru Loyale Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Loyale
Overview
See Loyale Inventory
See Loyale Inventory
See Loyale Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG232425
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg22/28 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.349.8/445.2 mi.349.8/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG232425
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm101 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.31.5 ft.31.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.54.7 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.37.7 in.36.5 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.54.7 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length174.6 in.176.8 in.174.6 in.
Curb weight2490 lbs.2490 lbs.2355 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.34.5 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.3 in.5.5 in.5.1 in.
Height54.3 in.53.0 in.52.5 in.
Wheel base97.0 in.97.0 in.97.2 in.
Width65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic White
  • Ruby Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Extra Black
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Rio Red
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Ceramic White
  • Rio Red
  • Ruby Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Extra Black
  • Ruby Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ceramic White
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Rio Red
  • Extra Black
  • Slate Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
See Loyale InventorySee Loyale InventorySee Loyale Inventory

Related Used 1991 Subaru Loyale info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles