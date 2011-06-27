  1. Home
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes to the ever-popular Loyale.

Go Subi Go
91loyale,10/17/2009
Mine is nearly 20 years old, 200k+ rural Alaska miles, never had any major repairs, and still runs great. Everything (and I mean EVERYTHING!) still works as designed. Despite what the spec says, I get nearly 30 mpg. Spits out a bit of oil and has a nasty knock, but for the price (next to nothing) it would be hard to find a more trustworthy vehicle, especially one that can handle mud, snow, ice, and treacherous mountain roads. Great engineering, utterly solid construction.
Value
Gonzojam,10/10/2003
Help I need 15 words to get this program to pop up with a review of this car and its value, Four score and seven years ago I bought a lemon.
subi
gorbehkhare,09/13/2003
a reliable, roomy, affordable, low maintenance fee car
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Subaru Loyale

Used 1991 Subaru Loyale Overview

The Used 1991 Subaru Loyale is offered in the following submodels: Loyale Sedan, Loyale Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Sedan 4WD, 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Wagon 4WD.

