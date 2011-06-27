1991 Subaru Loyale Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$644 - $1,657
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes to the ever-popular Loyale.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
91loyale,10/17/2009
Mine is nearly 20 years old, 200k+ rural Alaska miles, never had any major repairs, and still runs great. Everything (and I mean EVERYTHING!) still works as designed. Despite what the spec says, I get nearly 30 mpg. Spits out a bit of oil and has a nasty knock, but for the price (next to nothing) it would be hard to find a more trustworthy vehicle, especially one that can handle mud, snow, ice, and treacherous mountain roads. Great engineering, utterly solid construction.
Gonzojam,10/10/2003
Help I need 15 words to get this program to pop up with a review of this car and its value, Four score and seven years ago I bought a lemon.
gorbehkhare,09/13/2003
a reliable, roomy, affordable, low maintenance fee car
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
