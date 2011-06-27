Used 2014 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

great car! eric , 10/25/2015 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I work for Pepsi and am driving 500 Miles a week. I only fill up once a week. I get between 450 to 480 Miles before the gas light comes on. I'm seeing these reviews about the stiff ride, and I would have to disagree. I think it rides nice and just like any car should ride. I drive about a third City and the rest highway and get real calculated average of 30 mpg almost Everytime. When it's half And half City and highway and is 29mpg. I think the car is great and the mpg rating is a little underrated by the factory. I would definitely test drive one Amd see for yourself before these crappy comments decide for you. Very nice car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Excellent twist between a sport sedan and daily Arathbun , 01/27/2016 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Just traded from an 07 Nissan Versa so this is a whole new animal. Very spacious interior with classy color coordination. 6 speed manual is sporty, no doubt, but feels somewhat disconnected and doesn't seat the same as most clutch systems I am used to. I live in Colorado on the Base of the Rockies and bought this car in the dead of winter and it hasn't given me a bit of trouble even in the worst conditions. Very passive handling on the road, so a smooth ride as far as that goes. That being said, it is paired with an award winning drive train AWD, so it sticks to the lane no problem. I am also 6'3", and this car has room to spare with me. Leg room has always been a "make or break" factor with me and car buying, so I am happy to finally "fit in". The aggressive front bumper in the model I have looks sporty and choice, but gives the car a very low clearance so driver beware. I catch about 23 mpg in the city on my daily commute to work. This is a good figure, but certainly not the optimal EPA estimate. Reading some other reviews and I guess there is one consistent problem with these cars: they eat too much oil and coolant. Factory defect, likely but nonetheless mine is currently being looked at to make sure that is the case. If it is not, the warranty is extensive enough to were I would just be able to slide into something new, no harm no foul. Aside from this, well designed and reliable car. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Eats oil Cathy Weber , 08/31/2015 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 17 of 20 people found this review helpful I have 24,000 miles on my 2014 subaru legacy 2.5 and have had to add a full quart of oil FIVE times already and this is not including the 3 oil changes I have had as recommended at the dealer. Subaru feels this is within specs and refuses to acknowledge a new car should not be burning oil, especially at this high rate. The hands free does not recognize what you are saying and is awkward. Ride is stiff and noisy, the doors do not lock automatically so you have to remember, the heated seats go off and on,again subaru says that's normal, my daughters jetta's seats stay nice and toasty . The AWD is great but other then that I am not impressed, will be trading it in as soon as I figure out what I want, spent a yr researching before I bought this. Will never buy another subaru again, they refuse to stand behind their products and think it's okay to burn a quart of oil in between oil changes on a brand new car Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

114,000 Miles - Still Running Strong bobkay , 10/15/2013 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 62 of 87 people found this review helpful I purchased the Legacy Limited, leather and had some dealer options put on. The car has been great so far. I am averaging 32.1 mpg, and have had no issues. The defrosters quickly clear the windshield and windows. The controls are simple to use and anything that was more technically advanced was taught/demonstrated by the dealer like setting up my bluetooth and phone. My kids find it cool that my car rings and we can just talk and not have to hold the phone. I tested the car with a decibel app and the interior is very quiet ranging from 50-80 decibels, compared to over 90 with my Pacifica. Update: 65,000 miles and no mechanical issues at all. I just had a major tune up to the cost of $700 but everything was fine. I do mostly highway driving and still have my original tires and brakes. These will get replaced this summer, but there is no abnormal wear. Handles the snow amazingly, great mileage, very comfortable. No wind noise yet and all interior parts are in perfect condition. I had a friend buy a 2016 Legacy based on her loving my car. I have had a few hiccups regarding syncing my phone and car, but that is more user error and my phone than the Subaru. The hood bounce is still noticeable, and no it is not a reflection bouncing. The metal is flexing back and forth but I do not notice it much any more. I have needed no warranty work but do have the extended one until 100K. My son is looking forward to getting this car when he's a driver soon. I can't wait until I get my next Subaru also! Update: 82,500 miles. Replaced serpentine belt and both headlights. No mechanical issues, still have the original tires and brakes - dealer inspected both and they said I was still good. MPG dropped to 29mpg but our state speed limit went up to 70mph so gas mileage suffered. Tiny worn spot on the drivers seat where the leather seat and plastic seat belt guide by my left hip rub. Still running strong - no complaints. Subaru dealer in my area is awesome and all maintenance done there has been exceptional. Update: 114,000 (October 2018): No mechanical or electrical issues at all. I maintain and service the vehicle at the dealership every 7500 miles for oil changes and tire rotations, plus any recommended services. I am having the brakes replaced for the first time next appointment, but only because I am at 115,000 miles and have not done it yet. The paint is still shiny and the leather is holding up fine, the car looks great. Now, I drive mostly highway miles and only occasionally have more than 1 other person in the car. Mileage is still good and all accessories work properly. No complaints so far. In a few years, the kid will get the car and I'll most likely get a new Subaru. Update 105,000 (April 2018): MPG still around 29 with 90% highway driving. Replaced tires with originals since they lasted so long the first time (about 100k). The last time I went in and had the lube, oil, filter, rotation they finally told me I might need brakes this summer for the first time! No interior noises or wind noise so far, very solidly build car. The only issue is the gas cap won't "pop" open very far. This has to do with 2 things - 1. the metal bracket on the inside needs to be bent back out and 2. the plastic tie to the gas cap sometimes gets stuck behind the tab and the door won't open without another person's help. Once I bent the tab and remembered to keep the plastic tie in place, I didn't have any issues. The kid is going to inherit this car in a few years so he's helping me keep it clean and maintained. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse