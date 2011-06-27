Used 2014 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Legacy Sedan
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,844*
Total Cash Price
$12,107
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,259*
Total Cash Price
$11,870
2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,085*
Total Cash Price
$16,262
2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,255*
Total Cash Price
$16,737
2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,377*
Total Cash Price
$16,381
2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,429*
Total Cash Price
$12,345
3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$42,426*
Total Cash Price
$17,212
2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,259*
Total Cash Price
$11,870
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,063*
Total Cash Price
$13,413
2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,281*
Total Cash Price
$14,719
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$729
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$3,872
|Maintenance
|$756
|$1,566
|$1,283
|$470
|$2,378
|$6,453
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$678
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$846
|Financing
|$651
|$524
|$388
|$243
|$88
|$1,893
|Depreciation
|$2,984
|$1,189
|$1,047
|$928
|$832
|$6,980
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,492
|$5,882
|$5,476
|$4,572
|$6,422
|$29,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$741
|$1,535
|$1,258
|$461
|$2,331
|$6,326
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$665
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$829
|Financing
|$638
|$514
|$380
|$238
|$86
|$1,856
|Depreciation
|$2,925
|$1,166
|$1,026
|$910
|$816
|$6,843
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,345
|$5,767
|$5,369
|$4,482
|$6,296
|$29,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,008
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$5,201
|Maintenance
|$1,015
|$2,103
|$1,723
|$632
|$3,193
|$8,667
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$911
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,136
|Financing
|$874
|$704
|$521
|$326
|$118
|$2,543
|Depreciation
|$4,007
|$1,597
|$1,406
|$1,247
|$1,118
|$9,375
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,063
|$7,901
|$7,356
|$6,140
|$8,626
|$40,085
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,135
|$5,352
|Maintenance
|$1,045
|$2,164
|$1,774
|$650
|$3,287
|$8,920
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$938
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,169
|Financing
|$900
|$725
|$536
|$336
|$121
|$2,617
|Depreciation
|$4,124
|$1,644
|$1,447
|$1,283
|$1,151
|$9,649
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,356
|$8,131
|$7,570
|$6,320
|$8,877
|$41,255
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,238
|Maintenance
|$1,023
|$2,118
|$1,736
|$636
|$3,217
|$8,730
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$918
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,144
|Financing
|$880
|$709
|$524
|$328
|$119
|$2,561
|Depreciation
|$4,036
|$1,609
|$1,416
|$1,256
|$1,126
|$9,443
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,136
|$7,958
|$7,409
|$6,185
|$8,688
|$40,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$765
|$789
|$812
|$837
|$3,948
|Maintenance
|$771
|$1,596
|$1,308
|$479
|$2,424
|$6,579
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$692
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$862
|Financing
|$664
|$535
|$395
|$248
|$89
|$1,930
|Depreciation
|$3,042
|$1,213
|$1,067
|$946
|$849
|$7,117
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,639
|$5,998
|$5,584
|$4,661
|$6,548
|$30,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 3.6R Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,037
|$1,067
|$1,101
|$1,132
|$1,167
|$5,504
|Maintenance
|$1,074
|$2,226
|$1,824
|$668
|$3,380
|$9,173
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,202
|Financing
|$925
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$125
|$2,691
|Depreciation
|$4,241
|$1,691
|$1,488
|$1,320
|$1,183
|$9,922
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,650
|$8,362
|$7,785
|$6,499
|$9,129
|$42,426
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$715
|$736
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$3,796
|Maintenance
|$741
|$1,535
|$1,258
|$461
|$2,331
|$6,326
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$665
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$829
|Financing
|$638
|$514
|$380
|$238
|$86
|$1,856
|Depreciation
|$2,925
|$1,166
|$1,026
|$910
|$816
|$6,843
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,345
|$5,767
|$5,369
|$4,482
|$6,296
|$29,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$808
|$832
|$858
|$883
|$910
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$837
|$1,735
|$1,422
|$521
|$2,634
|$7,148
|Repairs
|$545
|$634
|$739
|$862
|$1,006
|$3,785
|Taxes & Fees
|$751
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$937
|Financing
|$721
|$581
|$429
|$269
|$97
|$2,097
|Depreciation
|$3,305
|$1,318
|$1,159
|$1,028
|$922
|$7,733
|Fuel
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$7,073
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,300
|$6,517
|$6,067
|$5,065
|$7,114
|$33,063
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Legacy Sedan 2.5i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$968
|$998
|$4,707
|Maintenance
|$919
|$1,903
|$1,560
|$572
|$2,890
|$7,844
|Repairs
|$598
|$696
|$811
|$946
|$1,104
|$4,154
|Taxes & Fees
|$825
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,028
|Financing
|$791
|$637
|$471
|$295
|$107
|$2,301
|Depreciation
|$3,627
|$1,446
|$1,272
|$1,128
|$1,012
|$8,485
|Fuel
|$1,462
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,597
|$1,645
|$7,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,108
|$7,151
|$6,658
|$5,558
|$7,807
|$36,281
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Legacy
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
