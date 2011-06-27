  1. Home
Used 2013 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG272727
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg24/32 mpg24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/592.0 mi.444.0/592.0 mi.444.0/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG272727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm174 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower173 hp @ 5600 rpm173 hp @ 5600 rpm173 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
All-Weather Package and Moonroofyesyesno
Popular Package #1yesyesyes
Interior Illumination Packageyesyesyes
Protection Package #1yesyesyes
Utility Package #1yesyesno
All-Weather Packageyesyesno
Base Modelyesyesyes
Popular Package #2yesyesyes
Moonroof and Navigation Systemnonoyes
Moonroof, Navigation System and EyeSight Systemnonoyes
Moonroofnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
element antennayesyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
diversity antennanonoyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
440 watts stereo outputnonoyes
9 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesno
alloy trim on dashyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
simulated wood trim on dashnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Auto-Dimming Mirror and Compass w/Homelinkyesyesyes
Sirius Satellite Radio Kityesyesno
Illuminated Side Sill Platesyesyesyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror/Compassyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
XM Satellite Radio Kityesyesno
Trunk Cargo Net Setyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Clothyesyesno
Leather Shift Knob ATyesyesyes
Sunshadeyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Clothyesyesno
Metal Pedal Pad Set A/T STIyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cigar Lighter KItyesyesyes
110 Volts Power Outletyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Off Black Leathernonoyes
Rear Seat Entertainment - Ivory Leathernonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Front head room40.3 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesno
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
clothyesyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnonoyes
4 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Caramel Bronze Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Hood Protectoryesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Graphite Gray Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Venetian Red Pearl Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Illumination Package #1yesyesno
Satin White Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Rear Bumper Applique - Paint Protection Filmyesyesyes
Ice Silver Metallic Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Venetian Red Pearl Trunk Lid Spoileryesyesyes
Crystal Black Silica Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Chrome Trunk Trimyesyesyes
Caramel Bronze Pearl Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Body Side Moldingyesyesyes
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Satin White Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryesyesyes
Twilight Blue Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Puddle Lightsyesyesyes
Indigo Blue Pearl Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Crystal Black Silica Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Fog Lamp Kityesyesno
Graphite Gray Metallic Body Side Molding Kityesyesyes
Ice Silver Metallic Trunk Lip Spoileryesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Front track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.6 in.
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.187.2 in.
Curb weight3384 lbs.3384 lbs.3427 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height59.3 in.59.3 in.59.3 in.
EPA interior volume117.7 cu.ft.117.7 cu.ft.117.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Rear track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Deep Indigo Pearl
  • Caramel Bronze Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Graphite Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Black
  • Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Black
  • Black
  • Ivory, leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Ivory
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
215/50R17 90V tiresyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,795
Starting MSRP
$22,495
Starting MSRP
$26,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
