Used 2011 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Something wrong with the Transmission
I bought my 201 Subaru legacy 2.5L premium CVT auto tranny three months ago. I have previously owned a 2010 Subaru Forester and I love it. Legacy.. not so much. The car is comfortable, nice looking and fun to drive but it appears to have some sort of transmission problem. It jerkes a little when I hit the brakes (somewhat like the ABS kickign-in on icy road but not so severe). Its mild and lasts for like a second and it happens more when I have the AC on. The dealer says its normal with this model of Legacy. I called Subaru, and got the same answer. I really feel like i bought a lemon! I really wish I hadn't purchased this car. I mean it is a brand new car!!
Incredible value and nice looking
I write this after 2 months of Subaru Legacy 3.6 ownership. My wife is the prime user of this car and it was her choice (and I did not object). In our married life we have had 3 Acuras (2 Legends and an RL), a Volvo S80, a Toyato Avalon, A Nissan 300ZX, and an Infiniti G37x coupe. Thus far, the Subaru Legacy is holding its own in that company. It is roomy, comfortable and built like a tank. It handles very well and has plenty of power. While the seats could use a little more padding, they are supportive - and rear seat passengers can cross their legs! While the styling is certainly not mainstream, it is distinctive and makes a statement - and it actually quite lovely.
2011 2.5 Limited with moonroof
Have the Subaru for a week now and have racked up over 650 miles. Expressway and back country roads were all handled quite well. Car is sure footed and the cvt is so smooth with good acceleration. So far it seems to be doing quite well in the fuel economy department as well. Haven't had in snow yet (the recent blizzard) missed us.
Choose the 3.6over the 2.5i, you won't be sorry!
I first bought the 2011 Legacy 2.5i Sedan. The engine is too small for the car. It is very loud and whines incessantly over 50 mph. I realized I was never going to be happy with that model. I owned a Legacy many years ago, and loved everything about it. I've wanted another ever since. Anyway... I traded the 2.5i for the 3.6r Premium Legacy sedan and I couldn't be happier! The difference is like night and day regarding the ride. The 3.6R is smoother and quieter; the perfect engine for the car. Yes, it is more money, but the difference in the ride is well worth it.
Sweet Subie (Part Deux)
This is my second Subie-my first was an '04 Forester XT fun to drive but wasn't too economical-but never failed me in 7 years and 120K miles. I was willing to forgo getting my head snapped back for better MPG's and after 2K miles Im averaging 29.2 overall (Regular!). This time around got all the bells and whistles and couldn't be happier, never realized how noisy my XT was until now. The interior is well apportioned the leather seating is glove soft and heated-the stereo plain rocks. The back seat is big enough for two boosters and a baby seat. CVT took a little used to but once the engine was broken in you can get higher revs and satisfactory stop light acceleration. $26K @ 0.9% Awesome!
