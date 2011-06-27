Used 2011 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Something wrong with the Transmission biz_buzz , 10/01/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought my 201 Subaru legacy 2.5L premium CVT auto tranny three months ago. I have previously owned a 2010 Subaru Forester and I love it. Legacy.. not so much. The car is comfortable, nice looking and fun to drive but it appears to have some sort of transmission problem. It jerkes a little when I hit the brakes (somewhat like the ABS kickign-in on icy road but not so severe). Its mild and lasts for like a second and it happens more when I have the AC on. The dealer says its normal with this model of Legacy. I called Subaru, and got the same answer. I really feel like i bought a lemon! I really wish I hadn't purchased this car. I mean it is a brand new car!! Report Abuse

Incredible value and nice looking garydl , 05/09/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I write this after 2 months of Subaru Legacy 3.6 ownership. My wife is the prime user of this car and it was her choice (and I did not object). In our married life we have had 3 Acuras (2 Legends and an RL), a Volvo S80, a Toyato Avalon, A Nissan 300ZX, and an Infiniti G37x coupe. Thus far, the Subaru Legacy is holding its own in that company. It is roomy, comfortable and built like a tank. It handles very well and has plenty of power. While the seats could use a little more padding, they are supportive - and rear seat passengers can cross their legs! While the styling is certainly not mainstream, it is distinctive and makes a statement - and it actually quite lovely. Report Abuse

2011 2.5 Limited with moonroof dlb14frost , 12/28/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Have the Subaru for a week now and have racked up over 650 miles. Expressway and back country roads were all handled quite well. Car is sure footed and the cvt is so smooth with good acceleration. So far it seems to be doing quite well in the fuel economy department as well. Haven't had in snow yet (the recent blizzard) missed us. Report Abuse

Choose the 3.6over the 2.5i, you won't be sorry! wnbafan1 , 02/23/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I first bought the 2011 Legacy 2.5i Sedan. The engine is too small for the car. It is very loud and whines incessantly over 50 mph. I realized I was never going to be happy with that model. I owned a Legacy many years ago, and loved everything about it. I've wanted another ever since. Anyway... I traded the 2.5i for the 3.6r Premium Legacy sedan and I couldn't be happier! The difference is like night and day regarding the ride. The 3.6R is smoother and quieter; the perfect engine for the car. Yes, it is more money, but the difference in the ride is well worth it. Report Abuse