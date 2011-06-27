Used 2009 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|5-speed manual
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|viscous center differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/26 mpg
|20/26 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.0/439.4 mi.
|338.0/439.4 mi.
|338.0/456.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|22
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Torque
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|170 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|385 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|front seatback storage
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|no
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and simulated wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|no
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|no
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|44.1 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|no
|no
|Front shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|51.0 in.
|cloth
|no
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.9 in.
|33.9 in.
|33.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|53.7 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Front track
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|58.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3388 lbs.
|3378 lbs.
|3323 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.4 cu.ft.
|11.4 cu.ft.
|11.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|.31 cd.
|Length
|185.0 in.
|185.0 in.
|185.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2700 lbs.
|2700 lbs.
|2700 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|102.3 cu.ft.
|102.3 cu.ft.
|102.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|105.1 in.
|Width
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|68.1 in.
|Rear track
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|58.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|205/50R17 88V tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
