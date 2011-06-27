  1. Home
Used 2009 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic4-speed shiftable automatic5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyesyesno
viscous center differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg20/26 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/439.4 mi.338.0/439.4 mi.338.0/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyesyesyes
385 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyesyes
9 total speakersyesyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnono
front seatback storageyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnono
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room44.1 in.44.1 in.44.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesnono
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Front shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
clothnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.52.6 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Front track58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
Curb weight3388 lbs.3378 lbs.3323 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.11.4 cu.ft.11.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd..31 cd..31 cd.
Length185.0 in.185.0 in.185.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
EPA interior volume102.3 cu.ft.102.3 cu.ft.102.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Rear track58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl
  • Ruby Red Pearl
  • Seacrest Green Metallic
  • Quartz Silver Metallic
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Obsidian Black Pearl
  • Diamond Gray Metallic
  • Deep Bronze Metallic
  • Newport Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Off Black, leather/alcantara
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe/Ivory, leather
  • Taupe/Ivory, cloth
  • Off Black, leather/alcantara
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe/Ivory, leather
  • Taupe/Ivory, cloth
  • Off Black, leather/alcantara
  • Off Black, leather
  • Off Black, cloth
  • Taupe/Ivory, leather
  • Taupe/Ivory, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
205/50R17 88V tiresyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,995
Starting MSRP
$22,095
Starting MSRP
$21,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
