Used 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews
05 GT Wagon
This is the most performance for the $ you can possibly have on 4 wheels. Read the reviews - said about that. However, the 05 model and possibly others has a major problem with turbo failure, which is not the fault of the turbo but a design failure by Subaru. This is fact and other buyers and independent mechanics agree - read forums. This a $3000 repair by the dealer but you can usually find used or aftermarket turbos for $500 and have a mechanic install it but it is likely to fail again without modificaitons to the oil tubing. Bottom line is change your oil often <3000mi and buy a spare turbocharger. Out of 115,000miles, this is my only complaint (failure just outside 60k warranty period)
Great Car
Great Car! Bought a 2005 Legacy GT Limited Wagon for my college daughter. 100,000 miles on it, but was well cared for by an adult owner. Interior looks new, and paint is flawless. Turbo engine is powerful and car is fun to drive. Built quality of a Subaru is second to none. Overall, could not be happier. Did know that at this mileage I would need to replace the timing belt/water pump/drive belts and also needs new spark plugs. Cannot complain, as this is normal maintenance items.
2005 Legacy GT wagon
I bought this car used with 86000 miles, now has 96000 miles.The cars only issue is a whining noise from the engine that I hear only when it is cold.This noise goes away after about 3-4 min of warm up.I live in Montana where there are serious long distance stretches of open highways and I just love the way this car holds the road it feels almost as if its on rails but still rides comfortable.The 250 hp engine really gives it up when you need it.The manual transmission is such a perfect match to the engine that turbo lag is never an issue.After 4 1/2 months I still love it every time I get behind the wheel.Now winter is here and the car is proving its all weather capabilities in the snow.
LOVE MY SUBARU
Great reliable vehicle. love the driver visibility. comfortable. great gas mileage going strong over 130,000. Love this car feels like home.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Lovin' our new Subaru
I'm really pleased overall with the car. I love the smoothness of the ride, how well it handles, accelerates and brakes. The exterior design is wonderful and the interior is well laid out. Some of the interior panel fit is inconsistent but there are no rattles, squeaks or problems. I also had a great dealer experience and look forward to seeing them just for the routine maintenance.
