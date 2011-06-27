Used 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

05 GT Wagon whitehe9 , 06/28/2011 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is the most performance for the $ you can possibly have on 4 wheels. Read the reviews - said about that. However, the 05 model and possibly others has a major problem with turbo failure, which is not the fault of the turbo but a design failure by Subaru. This is fact and other buyers and independent mechanics agree - read forums. This a $3000 repair by the dealer but you can usually find used or aftermarket turbos for $500 and have a mechanic install it but it is likely to fail again without modificaitons to the oil tubing. Bottom line is change your oil often <3000mi and buy a spare turbocharger. Out of 115,000miles, this is my only complaint (failure just outside 60k warranty period) Report Abuse

Great Car belaircarguy , 02/19/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great Car! Bought a 2005 Legacy GT Limited Wagon for my college daughter. 100,000 miles on it, but was well cared for by an adult owner. Interior looks new, and paint is flawless. Turbo engine is powerful and car is fun to drive. Built quality of a Subaru is second to none. Overall, could not be happier. Did know that at this mileage I would need to replace the timing belt/water pump/drive belts and also needs new spark plugs. Cannot complain, as this is normal maintenance items. Report Abuse

2005 Legacy GT wagon mikexray , 11/21/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 86000 miles, now has 96000 miles.The cars only issue is a whining noise from the engine that I hear only when it is cold.This noise goes away after about 3-4 min of warm up.I live in Montana where there are serious long distance stretches of open highways and I just love the way this car holds the road it feels almost as if its on rails but still rides comfortable.The 250 hp engine really gives it up when you need it.The manual transmission is such a perfect match to the engine that turbo lag is never an issue.After 4 1/2 months I still love it every time I get behind the wheel.Now winter is here and the car is proving its all weather capabilities in the snow. Report Abuse

LOVE MY SUBARU melody , 02/20/2016 2.5i AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful Great reliable vehicle. love the driver visibility. comfortable. great gas mileage going strong over 130,000. Love this car feels like home. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse