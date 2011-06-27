  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Legacy GT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,895
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,895
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Premium Sound Package 2yes
Premium Sound Package 1Byes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,895
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,895
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,895
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Electrochromic Mirror with Compassyes
CD Player (Logic Control)yes
Air Filtration Systemyes
Tweeter Kit (Pair)yes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashyes
Woodgrained Patterned Trimyes
Carpeted Floor Covers (Gray)yes
Popular Equipment Group 6yes
Trunk Netyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Subwoofer with Amplifieryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,895
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yes
Rear Differential Protectoryes
Moonroof Air Deflectoryes
Body Colored Rear Spoileryes
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Length184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3345 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Exterior Colors
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • White Birch
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,895
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P205/55R H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,895
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Legacy Inventory

