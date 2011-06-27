  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

3.9
21 reviews
On Subaru 10...and FINAL

Disgruntled, 06/17/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've owned 9 other Subaru's. Each Subaru had over 200000 miles on them and ran incredibly well. I now own a 2001 Legacy GT Limited and have had nothing but problems since day one. The first month I had the vehicle, I had lost my brakes. The pedal wouldn't even move at all. This happened twice. Dealer "fixed" the problem each time. Since then I've blown my engine because the head gaskets. There are SO MANY other issues I've had since purchasing this vehicle. I hope this helps anyone looking at one. I WILL NEVER OWN ANOTHER SUBARU AS LONG AS I LIVE!!!

Great Car

mmb132, 07/28/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought the 2001 Legacy GT Limited Sedan in October 2004. I used a 2001 Camry as a trade in and I have NO regrets. This car is spectacular! In winter I feel like I'm driving a tank; the AWD is great. On dry pavement it's like driving a sports car. Anyone who gets into the car is very impressed with the leather interior, the stereo, the roominess of the back seat and the comfortable ride. My only gripe I would say is the gas mileage but, maybe that's because of the AWD? I'm not really sure. Besides that this a great car.

Cars a Piece of Junk.

12816527, 07/28/2011
6 of 13 people found this review helpful

I had owned this car since 2001 and it was ok... Styling was decent, handling was good, but it always seemed to make a lot of ratteling noise which is apparently common on subarus. It needed to have the O2 sensor replaced and had other small mechanical defects. but overall it was a good car until yesterday. The engine locked up and died. the repair places said it would need a new engine, so much for Japanese cars being reliable. just avoid this car. its not great but does get good traction in the snow. And by the way it died with only 89,000 on it.

Rock solid reliability

4262, 03/16/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been there for me with no problems. The car can go through anything in town. It suits most of my need and I'm happy with it.

So gland I got rid of it!

tomday, 01/08/2014
GT Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
6 of 17 people found this review helpful

Even if the head gaskets have been done you will be doing them again between 35-40K miles. So unreliable that even engineers I work with got rid of theirs, one was a 2008 other 2010, and have sworn they will never buy another. Bottom line If you own a Subaru it's not a matter of "if" but "when" you'll be doing head gaskets to a tune of $2K to $4K. Don't be fooled by someone trying to sell you one saying the head gaskets don't fail or after 2004 their fine. Their not! There are better cars out there with AWD that are more conferrable and more reliable for about the same price. Years affected. 1998 - 2012 2.5L engines. Yes, up to 2012! If you have one think about selling it before the head gaskets go out

See all Legacies for sale

