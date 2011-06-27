Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|full time 4WD
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/25 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.1/422.5 mi.
|321.1/422.5 mi.
|321.1/422.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Torque
|166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|165 hp @ 5600 rpm
|165 hp @ 5600 rpm
|165 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|35.4 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Flat 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Premium Sound Package 1A
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium Sound Package 3
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|element antenna
|no
|no
|yes
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|no
|no
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|wood trim on dash
|no
|no
|yes
|wood trim on doors
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Electrochromic Mirror with Compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air Filtration System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tweeter Kit (Pair)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Leather Shift Knob
|yes
|yes
|no
|Woodgrained Patterned Trim
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carpeted Floor Covers (Gray)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|no
|no
|Cargo Tray/Mat
|yes
|no
|no
|Upgraded Speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Subwoofer with Amplifier
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Vanity Mirror/Visor
|yes
|yes
|no
|CD Player (Mechanical)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power Outlet
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 4 (Gray)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Trunk Net
|no
|yes
|yes
|6-Disc CD Changer In-Dash
|no
|no
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 6
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|51.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|34.2 in.
|34.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|53.6 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|no
|no
|pass-thru center armrest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|15" Painted Wheels and Attachment Set
|yes
|yes
|no
|Cross Bars
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Gate Bar
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Window Dust Deflector
|yes
|no
|no
|Splash Guards
|yes
|yes
|no
|Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 1 (Gray)
|yes
|no
|no
|Brushed Aluminum Wheels and Attachment Set
|yes
|yes
|no
|Body Colored Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Bumper Cover
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear Differential Protector
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rough Road Group
|yes
|no
|no
|Multi-Reflector Fog Lamps
|yes
|yes
|no
|Popular Equipment Group 3 (Gray)
|yes
|no
|no
|Hood Deflector (Acrylic)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Popular Equipment Group 2 (Gray)
|no
|yes
|no
|Moonroof Air Deflector
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Length
|187.4 in.
|184.4 in.
|184.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|2000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3410 lbs.
|3320 lbs.
|3435 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|6.1 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|59.6 in.
|55.7 in.
|55.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|104.3 in.
|Width
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|68.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P205/60R H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/55R H tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,795
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
