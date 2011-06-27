  1. Home
Used 2001 Subaru Legacy Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Legacy
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG212121
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
full time 4WDyesyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesyesno
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg19/25 mpg19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Torque166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm166 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm165 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Premium Sound Package 1Ayesyesno
Premium Sound Package 3nonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
element antennanonoyes
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesnono
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
trunk lightnoyesyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
wood trim on dashnonoyes
wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesyesno
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Electrochromic Mirror with Compassyesyesyes
Air Filtration Systemyesyesyes
Tweeter Kit (Pair)yesyesno
Leather Shift Knobyesyesno
Woodgrained Patterned Trimyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Covers (Gray)yesyesyes
Cargo Netyesnono
Cargo Tray/Matyesnono
Upgraded Speakersyesyesno
Subwoofer with Amplifieryesyesyes
Illuminated Vanity Mirror/Visoryesyesno
CD Player (Mechanical)yesyesno
Power Outletyesyesyes
Popular Equipment Group 4 (Gray)yesyesno
Trunk Netnoyesyes
6-Disc CD Changer In-Dashnonoyes
Popular Equipment Group 6nonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Front head room40.2 in.38.9 in.38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
clothyesyesno
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Rear head room39.1 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.2 in.34.2 in.
Rear shoulder room53.6 in.53.6 in.53.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesnono
pass-thru center armrestnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
15" Painted Wheels and Attachment Setyesyesno
Cross Barsyesnono
Rear Gate Baryesnono
Rear Window Dust Deflectoryesnono
Splash Guardsyesyesno
Wheel Locks (Alloy Wheels)yesyesyes
Popular Equipment Group 1 (Gray)yesnono
Brushed Aluminum Wheels and Attachment Setyesyesno
Body Colored Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesnono
Rear Differential Protectoryesyesyes
Rough Road Groupyesnono
Multi-Reflector Fog Lampsyesyesno
Popular Equipment Group 3 (Gray)yesnono
Hood Deflector (Acrylic)yesyesyes
Popular Equipment Group 2 (Gray)noyesno
Moonroof Air Deflectornonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Length187.4 in.184.4 in.184.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3410 lbs.3320 lbs.3435 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height59.6 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width68.7 in.68.7 in.68.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Exterior Colors
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • White Birch
  • Winestone Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Wintergreen Metallic
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • White Birch
  • Winestone Pearl
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Deep Sapphire Pearl
  • Timberline Green Pearl
  • White Birch
  • Regatta Red Pearl
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Black Granite Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
full wheel coversyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
15 in. wheelsyesyesno
P205/60R H tiresyesyesno
16 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
P205/55R H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,795
Starting MSRP
$20,095
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.


