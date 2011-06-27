  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2000 Subaru Legacy
  5. Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Legacy
5(33%)4(50%)3(17%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
30 reviews
Write a review
See all Legacies for sale
List Price Estimate
$997 - $2,390
Used Legacy for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Lightweight

Jim in Pgh, 12/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Our leased 2000 Subaru GT Ltd has been a brake and tire eater from the day it was driven off the lot. Couple an unforgiving lease contract supported by bad service and it's a recipe for a big consumer cost. We went through three sets of brakes and two sets of tires in <24,000 miles before our local reliable mechanic told us a front CV joint was about to fall apart.

Report Abuse

DON"T BY A SUBARU

SUBARU HATER, 05/08/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car handles amazingly in all types of weather. The AWD is amazing and the styling is unbelievable. Nobody can believe this car is a Subaru. BUT!! The reliability is horrible. I have gone through 2 head gaskets, numerous repairs, and now at 107,000 miles i need a new transmission. After paying $10,000 for maintnence since day one, we have kept the car running but something always goes wrong. DON"T BUY A LEGACY!

Report Abuse

Excellent car thanks Subaru

RODOLFO MANNELLA, 09/19/2010
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Nice car. I have a nice time driving it hard in all weather like rain or on sand. Never have any issues, thanks you. Nice handling at corners and stopping, power good top.

Report Abuse

Do it all car

MTfellow, 04/29/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good car, better priced than some; the Legacy upgrade in 2000 was excellent...a far better car than the 1999. Better engine appreciated, as it's still a bit underpowered, but zippy enough in sedan form. Interior exponentially better; gas mileage not good at all for this size car...I've never come close to their 'estimates.' AWD works great in snow, as touted, super all-weather car...in warm climates, a different car is probably better, just for the gas mileage alone. A ruggedly handsome car, does everything well...very versatile. Legacy sedan peppier and slicker than the Forester, but you give up some cargo room.

Report Abuse

If want one, buy one

Henry, 12/08/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought legacy with 60,000 miles on it and it now has 90,000. It still has the original clutch. I keep outside through Pennsylvania winters and it starts up perfectly in the cold. We actually tried to sell the car back after our mechanic told us the car had been in a bad accident. We never did, and to our surprise the car has gone 30,000 more miles with absolutely no minor or major problems and is still going. The only thing wrong with the car is the cd player never worked under my ownership and we had two purchase a new pop out cup holder for $60. Overall, I am very satisfied!

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Legacies for sale

Related Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles