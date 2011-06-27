Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Lightweight
Our leased 2000 Subaru GT Ltd has been a brake and tire eater from the day it was driven off the lot. Couple an unforgiving lease contract supported by bad service and it's a recipe for a big consumer cost. We went through three sets of brakes and two sets of tires in <24,000 miles before our local reliable mechanic told us a front CV joint was about to fall apart.
DON"T BY A SUBARU
This car handles amazingly in all types of weather. The AWD is amazing and the styling is unbelievable. Nobody can believe this car is a Subaru. BUT!! The reliability is horrible. I have gone through 2 head gaskets, numerous repairs, and now at 107,000 miles i need a new transmission. After paying $10,000 for maintnence since day one, we have kept the car running but something always goes wrong. DON"T BUY A LEGACY!
Excellent car thanks Subaru
Nice car. I have a nice time driving it hard in all weather like rain or on sand. Never have any issues, thanks you. Nice handling at corners and stopping, power good top.
Do it all car
Good car, better priced than some; the Legacy upgrade in 2000 was excellent...a far better car than the 1999. Better engine appreciated, as it's still a bit underpowered, but zippy enough in sedan form. Interior exponentially better; gas mileage not good at all for this size car...I've never come close to their 'estimates.' AWD works great in snow, as touted, super all-weather car...in warm climates, a different car is probably better, just for the gas mileage alone. A ruggedly handsome car, does everything well...very versatile. Legacy sedan peppier and slicker than the Forester, but you give up some cargo room.
If want one, buy one
I bought legacy with 60,000 miles on it and it now has 90,000. It still has the original clutch. I keep outside through Pennsylvania winters and it starts up perfectly in the cold. We actually tried to sell the car back after our mechanic told us the car had been in a bad accident. We never did, and to our surprise the car has gone 30,000 more miles with absolutely no minor or major problems and is still going. The only thing wrong with the car is the cd player never worked under my ownership and we had two purchase a new pop out cup holder for $60. Overall, I am very satisfied!
