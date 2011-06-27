Used 2000 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews

Lightweight Jim in Pgh , 12/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Our leased 2000 Subaru GT Ltd has been a brake and tire eater from the day it was driven off the lot. Couple an unforgiving lease contract supported by bad service and it's a recipe for a big consumer cost. We went through three sets of brakes and two sets of tires in <24,000 miles before our local reliable mechanic told us a front CV joint was about to fall apart. Report Abuse

DON"T BY A SUBARU SUBARU HATER , 05/08/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car handles amazingly in all types of weather. The AWD is amazing and the styling is unbelievable. Nobody can believe this car is a Subaru. BUT!! The reliability is horrible. I have gone through 2 head gaskets, numerous repairs, and now at 107,000 miles i need a new transmission. After paying $10,000 for maintnence since day one, we have kept the car running but something always goes wrong. DON"T BUY A LEGACY! Report Abuse

Excellent car thanks Subaru RODOLFO MANNELLA , 09/19/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice car. I have a nice time driving it hard in all weather like rain or on sand. Never have any issues, thanks you. Nice handling at corners and stopping, power good top. Report Abuse

Do it all car MTfellow , 04/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Good car, better priced than some; the Legacy upgrade in 2000 was excellent...a far better car than the 1999. Better engine appreciated, as it's still a bit underpowered, but zippy enough in sedan form. Interior exponentially better; gas mileage not good at all for this size car...I've never come close to their 'estimates.' AWD works great in snow, as touted, super all-weather car...in warm climates, a different car is probably better, just for the gas mileage alone. A ruggedly handsome car, does everything well...very versatile. Legacy sedan peppier and slicker than the Forester, but you give up some cargo room. Report Abuse