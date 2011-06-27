Estimated values
2011 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,499
|$14,101
|$16,026
|Clean
|$10,923
|$13,379
|$15,164
|Average
|$9,770
|$11,935
|$13,440
|Rough
|$8,617
|$10,491
|$11,716
Estimated values
2011 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,705
|$14,280
|$16,189
|Clean
|$11,118
|$13,549
|$15,318
|Average
|$9,945
|$12,087
|$13,576
|Rough
|$8,771
|$10,624
|$11,835