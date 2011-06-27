Estimated values
2003 Lincoln LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$3,186
|$3,836
|Clean
|$1,779
|$2,818
|$3,390
|Average
|$1,309
|$2,081
|$2,496
|Rough
|$839
|$1,344
|$1,603
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,315
|$3,695
|$4,460
|Clean
|$2,045
|$3,267
|$3,941
|Average
|$1,505
|$2,413
|$2,902
|Rough
|$965
|$1,558
|$1,863
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln LS Premium Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,570
|$4,169
|$5,056
|Clean
|$2,270
|$3,687
|$4,468
|Average
|$1,670
|$2,723
|$3,290
|Rough
|$1,071
|$1,758
|$2,112
Estimated values
2003 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,380
|$3,542
|$4,190
|Clean
|$2,102
|$3,132
|$3,702
|Average
|$1,547
|$2,313
|$2,726
|Rough
|$992
|$1,493
|$1,750