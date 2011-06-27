Estimated values
2007 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,286
|$6,974
|$7,920
|Clean
|$4,937
|$6,507
|$7,377
|Average
|$4,241
|$5,574
|$6,292
|Rough
|$3,544
|$4,641
|$5,207
Estimated values
2007 Lexus RX 400h 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,895
|$6,601
|$7,555
|Clean
|$4,572
|$6,159
|$7,037
|Average
|$3,927
|$5,276
|$6,002
|Rough
|$3,282
|$4,392
|$4,967