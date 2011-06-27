Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Select 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,987
|$27,164
|$29,637
|Clean
|$24,374
|$26,489
|$28,886
|Average
|$23,150
|$25,139
|$27,383
|Rough
|$21,925
|$23,790
|$25,881
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,480
|$30,737
|$33,303
|Clean
|$27,782
|$29,973
|$32,459
|Average
|$26,386
|$28,446
|$30,770
|Rough
|$24,990
|$26,919
|$29,082
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,529
|$31,806
|$34,395
|Clean
|$28,805
|$31,016
|$33,523
|Average
|$27,358
|$29,435
|$31,779
|Rough
|$25,911
|$27,855
|$30,036
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,443
|$25,575
|$27,999
|Clean
|$22,869
|$24,940
|$27,289
|Average
|$21,720
|$23,669
|$25,869
|Rough
|$20,571
|$22,398
|$24,450
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Select 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,033
|$28,237
|$30,740
|Clean
|$25,395
|$27,535
|$29,961
|Average
|$24,119
|$26,132
|$28,403
|Rough
|$22,843
|$24,729
|$26,844
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,227
|$37,621
|$40,345
|Clean
|$34,364
|$36,686
|$39,322
|Average
|$32,637
|$34,817
|$37,277
|Rough
|$30,911
|$32,948
|$35,231
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,065
|$36,406
|$39,068
|Clean
|$33,230
|$35,501
|$38,078
|Average
|$31,561
|$33,693
|$36,097
|Rough
|$29,891
|$31,884
|$34,117
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Continental Premiere 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,488
|$26,651
|$29,108
|Clean
|$23,888
|$25,988
|$28,371
|Average
|$22,688
|$24,664
|$26,895
|Rough
|$21,488
|$23,340
|$25,419