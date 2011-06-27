Used 1996 Subaru Legacy Sedan Consumer Reviews
Climb a tree if you hit it right!
This was the second car i ever owned and after a Hyundai Elantra this eas a god send. The 4 cylinders are great on gas especially on the highway. I took it mudding because i was young and kept up with a 4x4 bronco in the mud. I kept the gas down and it kept moving. I had alot of fun on ice as well, the awd is remarkable. I put alot of wear into that car but it never let up. I wrecked the suspension(totally my fault!) but it took a serious beating. also destroyed the bearings which where a cheap fix. lifters ticked after 157,000 miles with an oil leak. coolant problems at 175,000 miles but a new radiator for 1oo bucks self installed corected this. I sold it cheap. Loved the car. Great buy!
Campus Cruisin' Econo-style
My parents bought it for me with 40k miles back in 2000, now it has 75k. The only thing it has ever needed was a new timing belt, which is recommended at about 60000 miles. All in all a great value. So all you parents out there looking for a car for your kid... get 'em a Subaru! Trust me, my Subie's been through it all, and she still runs like she did the day I got her. I Hope I never have to sell it!
Solid, reliable, and practical
I bought my Subaru for two primary reasons: Subaru's reputation for reliabilty, and AWD. The car has been rock solid reliable, without a single unscheduled repair in nearly seven years. The AWD had come in handy on occassion (especially this year), and is nice to have. Handling is excellent. The automatic transmission shifts smoothly and downshifts predictably when needed. The interior is comfortable, though material quality is unimpressive. My only complaint is the lack of low end power - I have the 2.2 engine, and should have sprung for the 2.5.
My money pit
bought my subaru with 96,000 miles. it got to 98000 and the valve guides pushed throught the heads(or something like that). Seeing these are boxer motors, both heads went, a week apart. Cost 1200 for a new motor with 40k miles. Dealer wanted 1800 to fix heads (475 a head + labor). Got that fixed, cv joints blew. Car is a money pit seeing i only put on 10000 miles! Mechanic said the seller didnt rig the motor, but it was a manufacturing problem by fuji heavy industries. I will never ever buy another subaru. They also suck in snow, i dont care what anyone says.
NICE CAR BUT....
AT 45000 - DASHBOARD LIGHTS/HVAC DID NOT LIGHT UP. HEAD A PROBLEM WITH GASOLINE TANK SENSORS, REPLACED AND HAD GASOLINE LEAK...DEALER CLAIMED UNRELATED PROBLEM WITH REAR WINDSHIELD DEFROSTER, CLIP UNDER REAR SEATBELT COVER, DEALER SAID NOT COVERED BY EXTENDED WARRANTY, COMPLAINED TO SOA-NJ, AND THEY REFUNDED THE AMOUNT OF THE REPAIR-GOING TO DEALERSHIP TWICE WAS NOT TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION. DOOR LOCK TIMING SWITCH NEEDED REPLACEMENT, SO DID WINDOW CONTROLS IN DRIVERS DOOR I LOVE THE AWD, SEDAN STYLE, JUST WISH IT WAS MORE RELIABLE AT 100,000 MILES - CV JOINTS, CATALYTIC CONVERTER ARE ALMOST COMPLETELY SHOT
